Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

'Ignore the stereotypes' - Former Gorleston student urges young women to study maths and science

PUBLISHED: 10:34 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 25 October 2019

Maisie Wright, former East Norfolk Sixth Form College student, is urging young women to study maths and science subjects. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form.

Maisie Wright, former East Norfolk Sixth Form College student, is urging young women to study maths and science subjects. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form.

Archant

A former student of a coastal college has encouraged young women to disregard stereotypes and study maths and science subjects.

Maisie Wright, who attended East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston, achieved A*s in maths, further maths, physics and chemistry in August this year and now studies natural sciences at Cambridge.

Nationally, women over 16-years-old are less likely than men to choose STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects, but data for EN shows the college bucking the trend.

Ms Wright said: "I chose to study STEM subjects because I'd enjoyed them the most in high school and was keen to learn more about how the world around me functioned.

She added: "There is definitely a place in STEM based careers for women.

"I strongly encourage anyone with an interest to study them, regardless of the stereotypes they're associated with."

Figures for last year reveal females accounted for 39.7pc of maths students and 22pc of physics students across the UK.

The numbers for EN were 41.3pc and 40pc.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Norfolk surnames feature on the list of unclaimed estates. Photo: Getty Images

Man jailed for supplying cocaine in Great Yarmouth

Paulo Botas, 45, of Garibaldi Place, Great Yarmouth, was jailed for more than three years for drug offences. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Road will close for £21k pavement maintenance work

A section of Bridge Road in Potter Heigham will be closed from November 4 for three weeks during pavement maintenance works. Picture: Google Maps.

WATCH: Moment rebellious racehorse makes dramatic dash for freedom

A loose horse at Great Yarmouth racecourse led to dramatic scenes on Tuesday (October 22). Picture: Sky Sports At The Races.

Most Read

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Norfolk surnames feature on the list of unclaimed estates. Photo: Getty Images

Man jailed for supplying cocaine in Great Yarmouth

Paulo Botas, 45, of Garibaldi Place, Great Yarmouth, was jailed for more than three years for drug offences. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Road will close for £21k pavement maintenance work

A section of Bridge Road in Potter Heigham will be closed from November 4 for three weeks during pavement maintenance works. Picture: Google Maps.

WATCH: Moment rebellious racehorse makes dramatic dash for freedom

A loose horse at Great Yarmouth racecourse led to dramatic scenes on Tuesday (October 22). Picture: Sky Sports At The Races.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Town record excellent 3-1 win at Mulbarton

Great Yarmouth Town's man-of-the-match Tom Hunter drives forward Picture: STEVE WOOD

‘Ignore the stereotypes’ - Former Gorleston student urges young women to study maths and science

Maisie Wright, former East Norfolk Sixth Form College student, is urging young women to study maths and science subjects. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form.

Failing care home stays in special measures after fourth inadequate rating

Clarence Lodge Care Home. Photo: Archant

Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes has died

Duncan Forbes training on Mousehold Heath in July, 1976 Pictures: Archant Library

Drug dealer jailed for more than four years after being caught on A47

John Bell, from Gorleston, has been sentenced to 56 months in prison. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists