East Coast College launches new Hospitality and Tourism Skills Academy

East Coast College assistant principal, Holly Chase (top right) has been behind the initiation of the Hospitality scheme - Credit: East Coast College/Google Maps

A new Hospitality and Tourism Skills Academy has been launched by East Coast College to provide specialist training for school leavers, apprentices and adults.

The academy will launch in October with a fully-funded Junior Chef Project for 10 to 15-year-olds which aims to increase interest in the sector working with local employers.

The project will benefit 30 young people and provide a flavour of what it is like working in the industry, as well as a focus on the latest trends in the hospitality sector.

Holly Chase, assistant principal at East Coast College, which has campuses in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, said: “We are extremely excited to launch the Hospitality and Tourism Skills Academy which demonstrates the importance of initiating change and inspiring young people to see how rewarding it can be to be part of the dynamic hospitality and tourism industry within their local community.

“We are delighted to have received the support of businesses such as the Imperial Hotel, Morston Hall and Fritton Lake to drive this academy forward and shape its future growth.

"The academy will also form an exciting part of our new £50m Great Yarmouth campus, which will include a state-of-the-art restaurant for student training."

East Coast College marked the launch of its new academy by presenting key employers with special plaques to demonstrate the already valued relationships the college has within the hospitality and tourism sector.

Nick Mobbs, owner of the Imperial Hotel in Great Yarmouth, said: “As a business we are firm believers in training both for the kitchen and front of house.

"Roger Mobbs started the legacy back in the 70s of taking on apprentices in the kitchen who have gone on to have very successful careers both within the Imperial Hotel and locally around Norfolk and abroad," he said.

Pete Waters, executive director for Visit East of England, said: “At a time when the industry is negotiating a huge shortfall of trained staff, this is a timely and very welcome initiative by East Coast College, particularly in a community where more than 40pc of employment is linked to tourism."

For apprenticeship enquiries in the hospitality and tourism sector, email apprenticeships@eastcoast.ac.uk.










