News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Education

High School's reading scheme endorsed by charity

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 6:00 AM October 1, 2021   
Principal Jane Bennett, with staff and students of Flegg High Ormiston Venture Academy students, receiving a cheque.

Principal Jane Bennett, with staff and students of Flegg High Ormiston Academy students, receiving a cheque for the Reading Aloud initiative from representatives of the Norfolk Broads Lions Club. - Credit: Flegg High Ormiston Academy

Students at Flegg High Ormiston Academy have received a donation from a Norfolk community charity to help access reading books.

A new reading initiative at Flegg High - called Reading Aloud - has been supported by the Norfolk Broads Lions Club, who donated £200 to fund new books for the project.

The Read Aloud scheme sees teachers reading to their Year 7 students every day for 20 minutes, helping to improve literacy and promoting better mental health, wellbeing and a love for reading.

Jane Bennett, principal of Flegg High Ormiston Academy said: “We are very grateful for the generous donation from the Norfolk Broads Lion Club. 

"It has helped bolster our already very successful and popular Read Aloud initiative.

“The Read Aloud scheme, with the help of the Lions, has enabled us to further support our students to develop a love for reading and to create collective learning experiences.

You may also want to watch:

"We very much look forward to what’s next to come.”

For anyone wanting to support the school in raising funds for new books, visit Flegg High's Reading Aloud Just Giving page.

Most Read

  1. 1 New Christmas market to be held in Gorleston's 'hidden gem'
  2. 2 VW Golf crashes into parked cars and flips on roof after police chase
  3. 3 Banksy's model village artwork to be moved to Peterborough
  1. 4 Work to protect clifftop home halted by council
  2. 5 White rabbit street artist back with Alice theme after 'Banksy break'
  3. 6 Jobcentre closed for deep clean as Covid cases rise
  4. 7 Covid on the coast: Great Yarmouth first to reach 1 in 10 cases since pandemic began
  5. 8 Missing man last seen in Great Yarmouth
  6. 9 9 of the best Christmas markets running in Norfolk in 2021
  7. 10 Inside Gorleston's 'secret garden' with no way in
Great Yarmouth News
Caister-on-Sea News
Hemsby News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Breckland councillors have raised concerns about Serco bin staff

Bin collection days to change across Great Yarmouth area

Anthony Carroll

person
The Regent Restaurant Great Yarmouth zero food hygiene rating

Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Jay Kedge who has been jailed following an attack on his partner who suffered a fractured eye socket.

Woman suffered fractured eye socket after attack by partner

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Mara Carmo moved to Great Yarmouth from London to start a family.

RADAR

Great Yarmouth's Portuguese residents' share love for 'second home'

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon