High school confirms Covid case and students isolating
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A Norfolk high school has written to parents over a single Covid case picked up through lateral flow testing.
Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham said it was taking "additional, precautionary actions" following the positive result on only the second day since all pupils returned to the classroom.
A letter from the principal Kate Williams moved to reassure parents the academy was safe and to remind children about the importance of social distancing.
It said: "Having sought advice from Norfolk’s Outbreak Management Centre, a small number of students who have been identified as potential close contacts are now required to be learning remotely from home and asked to self isolate as a precaution to limit any transmission of the virus.
It went on: "Please remind your child to try to maintain social distancing in corridors, at break and lunchtimes and on their journey to and from the academy.
You may also want to watch:
"We remind students of this frequently however they also have a responsibility to try to protect themselves and others."
The school said it had robust safety measures in place including bubbles, controlled movement, and increased hygiene and cleaning protocols to help limit any spread of the virus, as well as asymptomatic testing for those students with consent.
Most Read
- 1 Four arrests and 11 fines for teen's vigil - but friends slam 'rave' label
- 2 Woman praises police after tools worth £1k found following break-in
- 3 Shops and homes bid for former village police station
- 4 Yarmouth chosen as pilot for economic recovery scheme
- 5 Golf club forced to move tees after dunes collapse
- 6 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
- 7 Mum's upset after church clears baby daughter's grave
- 8 Family doing up new home find messages and pictures from 100 years ago
- 9 High school confirms Covid case and students isolating
- 10 Drone images capture new bridge progress in Great Yarmouth
During the pandemic the high school remained largely Covid-free only reporting its first cases in December.