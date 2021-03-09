High school confirms Covid case and students isolating

Published: 4:18 PM March 9, 2021

Flegg High Ormiston Academy has reported a new Covid case on only the second day after all pupils returned to the classroom. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A Norfolk high school has written to parents over a single Covid case picked up through lateral flow testing.

Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham said it was taking "additional, precautionary actions" following the positive result on only the second day since all pupils returned to the classroom.

A letter from the principal Kate Williams moved to reassure parents the academy was safe and to remind children about the importance of social distancing.

It said: "Having sought advice from Norfolk’s Outbreak Management Centre, a small number of students who have been identified as potential close contacts are now required to be learning remotely from home and asked to self isolate as a precaution to limit any transmission of the virus.

It went on: "Please remind your child to try to maintain social distancing in corridors, at break and lunchtimes and on their journey to and from the academy.

"We remind students of this frequently however they also have a responsibility to try to protect themselves and others."

The school said it had robust safety measures in place including bubbles, controlled movement, and increased hygiene and cleaning protocols to help limit any spread of the virus, as well as asymptomatic testing for those students with consent.

During the pandemic the high school remained largely Covid-free only reporting its first cases in December.