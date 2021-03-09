News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Education

High school confirms Covid case and students isolating

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 4:18 PM March 9, 2021   
Flegg Ormiston Academy has three cases of coronavirus

Flegg High Ormiston Academy has reported a new Covid case on only the second day after all pupils returned to the classroom. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A Norfolk high school has written to parents over a single Covid case picked up through lateral flow testing.

Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham said it was taking "additional, precautionary actions" following the positive result on only the second day since all pupils returned to the classroom.

A letter from the principal Kate Williams moved to reassure parents the academy was safe and to remind children about the importance of social distancing.

It said: "Having sought advice from Norfolk’s Outbreak Management Centre, a small number of students who have been identified as potential close contacts are now required to be learning remotely from home and asked to self isolate as a precaution to limit any transmission of the virus.

It went on: "Please remind your child to try to maintain social distancing in corridors, at break and lunchtimes and on their journey to and from the academy.

You may also want to watch:

"We remind students of this frequently however they also have a responsibility to try to protect themselves and others."

The school said it had robust safety measures in place including bubbles, controlled movement, and increased hygiene and cleaning protocols to help limit any spread of the virus, as well as asymptomatic testing for those students with consent. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Four arrests and 11 fines for teen's vigil - but friends slam 'rave' label
  2. 2 Woman praises police after tools worth £1k found following break-in
  3. 3 Shops and homes bid for former village police station
  1. 4 Yarmouth chosen as pilot for economic recovery scheme
  2. 5 Golf club forced to move tees after dunes collapse
  3. 6 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
  4. 7 Mum's upset after church clears baby daughter's grave
  5. 8 Family doing up new home find messages and pictures from 100 years ago
  6. 9 High school confirms Covid case and students isolating
  7. 10 Drone images capture new bridge progress in Great Yarmouth

During the pandemic the high school remained largely Covid-free only reporting its first cases in December.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Drive

Motorcyclist, 17, dies after crashing into lamp post

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
North Drive

Teenager who died in motorcycle crash named

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Drone image of new Marina Centre being built in Great Yarmouth

Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The memorial to Domantas Baksaitis at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth.

Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus