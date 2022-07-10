High school let down by pupil behaviour told to improve

Flegg High Ormiston Academy, in Martham, has been told it needs to improve by Ofsted. - Credit: Flegg High Ormiston Academy

A rural high school has been told it "requires improvement" in its first Ofsted inspection since joining an academy chain.

Inspectors visited Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham, near Great Yarmouth, in May and found plenty to praise.

But, the report was critical of disruptive behaviour in the classroom and also of how some subjects were taught.

It rated the 804-pupil school as "good" in three areas but said it was let down by the "behaviour and attitudes" category and "required improvement" overall.

Pupils who are keen to learn are frustrated by the "off-task" behaviour of some in the classroom, the report said, adding:

"Plenty of pupils have a settled approach to their studies.

"It is not the case for some who are not yet rising to meet leaders’ high expectations of their behaviour.

"Pupils, many of whom are keen to do well, get frustrated by the off-task behaviour of some of their classmates.

"They have the same view of some pupils’ conduct at social times."

It also says the number of incidents that lead to pupils spending time in the school’s reflection room is too high.

The school said it was pleased with the many good things the report had to say.

A statement said the academy was already taking action to address the areas for improvement and expected to make swift progress.

School principal Jane Bennett said: “The overall judgment is, of course, disappointing.

"However we are pleased that three out of the four inspection categories were judged to be ‘Good’, and that inspectors were very positive about many aspects of our provision.

“We were particularly proud to see inspectors note students’ increased awareness of the academy’s values of kindness, respect, and aspiration, and the positive impact these are already having, as well as highlighting the ambitious curriculum and opportunities to contribute to the local community.

“Where areas for improvement have been identified, we are already taking decisive steps to address these and are confident that we will see swift improvement moving forwards."

Flegg High School was rated as "Good" across all areas and overall in 2016. It joined the Ormiston Academies Trust in 2018.