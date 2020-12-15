Second year group told to stay away from high school as another coronavirus case confirmed

Published: 11:07 AM December 15, 2020

Year 8 at Flegg High Ormiston Academy has now been asked to work from home and the school will break up a day earlier than planned for Christmas after several pupils tested positive for coronavirus. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A Norfolk high school has reported multiple coronavirus cases and told two year groups to work from home.

Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham told the whole of Year 10 to stay at home on Monday (December 14) while it worked out the close contacts of two pupils who had tested positive for the virus.

It also reported a pupil was found to have Covid-19 as a result of voluntary testing across years seven and eight on December 11, and those that needed to self-isolate had been informed.

On Tuesday (December 15) the school issued another statement via its Instagram account saying the whole of year eight now needed to work from home after a positive case in that year group, while it identified the pupil's close contacts.

The school had earlier told parents it intended to close a day earlier for Christmas on Thursday (December 17) due to "the challenges that this week has brought us, along with the increase in cases locally".

In a letter to parents the school principal Kate Williams acknowledged the circumstances were "worrying" and thanked parents for their caring cooperation.