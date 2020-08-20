Search

Pupils ‘overwhelmed’ at Gorleston academy on GCSE results day 2020

PUBLISHED: 16:06 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 20 August 2020

Lynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Felicity Kiybet and Mum. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Lynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Felicity Kiybet and Mum. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Students returning to school for the first time since lockdown felt “overwhelmed” as they picked up their GCSE results.

Lynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANLynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

As with other educational establishments across the country, students at Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston were given the choice to either receive their results via email or pick them up in person - and more than half decided to collect the dreaded envelope.

Annabelle Ives, 16, said: “I just wanted to do it properly, to open it with an envelope.”

She was “very happy” with her results.

“When it got changed to teachers’ grades, it felt better,” she said.

Lynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Annabelle Ives and parents. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANLynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Annabelle Ives and parents. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Planning now to attend East Norfolk Sixth Form College, where she will study law and business, she said this year has been difficult.

“We didn’t get to leave the school the way we wanted to,” she said.

Principal Alison Mobbs said: “We haven’t seen these guys since March so it’s very exciting for us to see them again, and yes some of them have grown in lockdown.”

Some 79pc of pupils achieved a grade 4 or above in English and 76pc of pupils achieved a grade 4 or above in maths.

Lynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Siobhan Jay. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANLynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Siobhan Jay. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The academy, a member of Creative Education Trust, also achieved 71pc grade 4 or above, 46pc grade 5 or above and 13pc grade 7 or above in English and maths.

Ms Mobbs added: “We have so many reasons to be proud of this year group. They embraced the spirit of Lynn Grove Academy from very beginning.

“They are a group of hard working, determined and enthusiastic young people and these excellent GCSE results reflect that.”

Chloe Darnell, 16, passed all her subjects and hopes to get an apprenticeship working in administration at James Paget hospital.

Lynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Ellie May and Stuart Connor. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANLynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Ellie May and Stuart Connor. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Returning to the school, she said, felt “a bit overwhelming”.

Siobhan Jaye, 16, will go to East Norfolk to study English literature, art, dance and psychology - and hopes to be a dancer.

Shayla Graham said: “I did a lot better than I thought.

“The plan overall is I’d like to become a midwife,” she added.

Lynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Teachers, Mr Hawkins, Mrs Wick, Head Teacher Alison Mobbs and Mrs Powell. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANLynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Teachers, Mr Hawkins, Mrs Wick, Head Teacher Alison Mobbs and Mrs Powell. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

At Ormiston Venture Academy, Julianna Mercado achieved nine grades at Grade 9 to 7 or the equivalent, and will move onto the next step in her dream to become a pilot, having secured a coveted scholarship to Gresham’s.

Principals at Caister Academy, Acle Academy, Flegg High Ormiston and Cliff Park Ormiston Academy also praised their pupils’ achievements.

Lynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Siobhan Jay and Mum Carol. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANLynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Siobhan Jay and Mum Carol. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Lynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Picture: Brittany WoodmanLynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Lynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Shayla Graham and Mum. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANLynn Grove Academy Gorleston, Students get their GCSE results. Shayla Graham and Mum. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Julianna Mercado, pupil at Ormiston Venture Academy, achieved nine grades at Grade 9 to 7 or the equivalent. Picture: Ormiston Venture Academy.Julianna Mercado, pupil at Ormiston Venture Academy, achieved nine grades at Grade 9 to 7 or the equivalent. Picture: Ormiston Venture Academy.

Students at Caister Academy receive their GCSE results 2020. Picture: Caister Academy.Students at Caister Academy receive their GCSE results 2020. Picture: Caister Academy.

Students at Caister Academy receive their GCSE results 2020. Picture: Caister Academy.Students at Caister Academy receive their GCSE results 2020. Picture: Caister Academy.

