Great Yarmouth and Gorleston schools celebrate GCSE results

Teenagers across the Great Yarmouth area have been celebrating their GCSE results.

At Great Yarmouth Charter Academy the school celebrated 50pc of grades 9-4 across maths and English.

These Charter Academy students were happy with their GCSE results. - Credit: Charter Academy

Kevin Blakey, principal at Charter Academy, said: “I am delighted for the pupils at Charter who have worked hard to catch up following the disruption to their education.

"Staff and pupils have worked tirelessly to help them gain the best opportunities to move onto the next stage of their education. We wish them all the best for the future.”

Teenagers at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston were celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results, as they get ready to take their next steps in their education journey.





Among the many success stories were:

Stephanie Watts giving the thumbs up with her GCSE results. - Credit: Cliff Park Ormiston Academy

Stephanie Watts, who achieved Grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry and Physics, and Grade 8s in Mathematics, English Literature and German, together with a Distinction* in BTec Sport

Grace Westgate, who achieved Grade 9 in Chemistry, Grade 8s in Mathematics, Biology and Physics and a Distinction* in BTec Sport

Grace Westgate was happy with her GCSE results. - Credit: Cliff Park Ormiston Academy

Will Stoker, who achieved Grade 9 in Biology, Grade 8s in Physics and Chemistry and a Distinction* in Hospitality and Catering

Will Stoker achieved high passes across the board in his GCSEs. - Credit: Cliff Park Ormiston Academy

Harry French, principal at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and the grades that they have achieved this year.

"The hard work and resilience shown by them during such an unprecedented time should be commended, and we look forward to following their future successes.”

There were similar scenes of joy at Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston.

Alison Mobbs, principal of Lynn Grove Academy, said: "Congratulations are due to the class of 22 – we are proud of their hard work and perseverance which has translated into some impressive results.

Students from Lynn Grove Academy were happy with their GCSE results on Thursday. - Credit: Lynn Grove Academy

"This group of young people have grown up in unique and challenging times and have developed skills and attributes as a result.

This Lynn Grove Academy student achieved several grade 9s in her GCSEs. - Credit: Lynn Grove Academy

"Put these together with their impressive academic results and they are well placed for future success.

"As ever, thanks to their parents for their patient and consistent support and to their teachers for going the extra mile."

Also in Gorleston, pupils at Ormistion Venture Academy celebrated what were called "particularly impressive" results.

Ormiston Venture Academy students with their GCSE results on Thursday. - Credit: Ormiston Venture Academy

Twelve students achieved an average of a Grade 8 or higher across eight subjects.

Among them were:

Eli Palmer, who achieved a clean sweep of 10 Grade 8s and 9s.

Aizza Choyi picked up 6 Grade 9s, 1 Grade 8 and 2 Grade 7s.

Harlee Wicks who achieved 5 Grade 9s, 2 Grade 8s and 2 Grade 7s

Daisy Abbots-Freeman secured a scholarship to Evolution Foundation College in Colchester to study a Level 4 qualification in musical theatre.

Ormiston Venture Academy students congratulated each other for their hard work on GCSE results day. - Credit: Ormiston Venture Academy

Mollie Speed, who is the first-ever recipient of the Nelson Scholarship, an award for fully-funded entry into Sixth Form at Langley School.

Identified as a future leader, she succeeded after an arduous application and selection process modelled on a Graduate Training day.

Every year one student at Ormiston Venture Academy is awarded the Gresham's Scholarship, a fully funded boarding scholarship to Gresham's School in Holt.

Ormiston Venture Academy students were ecstatic with their GCSE results. - Credit: Ormiston Venture Academy

After several stages of rigorous interviews, visits and tests Sama Abdulkawy secured this year’s scholarship.

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, Principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, said: “This group of young people are truly quite amazing.

"The exceptional outcomes are inspiring and have set a new benchmark for our community; going beyond our already outstanding achievements of previous years.

"It really is with pride that we wish them all the very best in their futures.

“I would like to thank our students for a fantastic five years, our staff for their commitment to champion every child, our parents for the support they continue to give and our community for the many partnerships that make it all possible.”

Eva Ellis and Jasmine Coleman both received 10 grade 9s each. - Credit: Flegg High Ormiston Academy

Students at Flegg High Ormiston Academy, in Martham were also celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results.

Among the many successes at the academy were Jasmine Coleman and Eva Ellis.

They both successfully achieved 10 Grade 9s. Both are going to study A-levels.

Eva will study biology, maths and environmental science.

Jasmine will study biology, chemistry, maths and French.

Esme Lawes achieved three Grade 9s, five Grade 8s and 2 Grade 6s.

Esme, who is also a talented dancer, is going to study A-levels in maths, biology and psychology.

Tiernan Dyble with his GCSE results on Thursday. - Credit: Flegg High Ormiston Academy

Tiernan Dyble achieved two Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, 2 Grade 7s, one Grade 6 and two distinction*s.

He will go on to study A-levels in geography, history and law.

Corey Montgomery was pleased with his GCSE results on Thursday. - Credit: Flegg High Ormiston Academy

Corey Montgomery achieved three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, one Grade 7, one Grade 6 and a merit.

Corey will study A-levels in Maths, Biology and Chemistry.

Strong results were achieved across the board.

One particular highlight was maths where students achieved six Grade 9s, 19 Grade 8s and fifteen Grade 7s meaning that 24pc of all students achieved Grades 7 -9.

In art students achieved five Grade 9s, seven Grade 8s and four Grade 7s meaning that 25pc of all students achieved Grades 7 – 9.

Jane Bennett, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the hard work and determination displayed by our students has been rewarded today with excellent results.

"Despite the challenges of the past few years, our aspirational students have achieved the best set of examination results in the academy’s history.

"We are so proud of them and the work our staff have put in to help them achieve their next steps.

"We wish all of our students the very best for the future.”

Students and staff at Caister Academy were also celebrating their GCSE results.

Students were particularly successful in English language and English literature, traditionally areas of strength for the school.

In addition, results in engineering, dance, music and physical education were said to be exceptional.

Among the students celebrating were:

Caister Academy's Adam Moore proudly showing off his GCSE results. - Credit: Caister Academy

Adam Moore – Achieved grade 9 in mathematics, three grade 8s in biology, chemistry and geography and four grade 7s. Moving onto East Norfolk Sixth Form to study mathematics, further mathematics, chemistry and physics.

Bailey Ball – Achieved grade 9 in English, six grade 8s in mathematics, chemistry, physics, geography, history and drama, and Distinction Star in engineering. Moving onto East Norfolk Sixth Form to study English literature, film studies and psychology.

Daisy Turner received several grade 9s in her GCSEs. - Credit: Caister Academy

Daisy Turner – Achieved two grade 9s in English and mathematics, two grade 8s in chemistry and history, Distinction Star in dance and five grade 7s. Moving onto East Norfolk Sixth Form to study mathematics, further mathematics and dance.

Eva Mae Cobb was delighted with her GCSE results. - Credit: Caister Academy

Eva-Mae Cobb – Achieved two Grade 9s in geography and history, four Grade 8s in mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics, Distinction Star in business and three Grade 7s. Moving onto East Norfolk Sixth Form to study criminology, law and psychology.

Isla Marshall – Achieved three grade 8s in English, mathematics and geography, two Distinction Stars in dance and sport and four grade 7s. Moving onto East Norfolk Sixth Form to study criminology, dance and law.

Zak Powles with his GCSE results. - Credit: Caister Academy





Zak Powles – Achieved four grade 9s in mathematics, chemistry, physics and computer science, grade 8 in biology, two Distinction Stars in business and engineering, and two grade 7s. Moving onto East Norfolk Sixth Form to study mathematics, further mathematics and computer science.

Ben Driver, principal at Caister Academy said: “We are delighted with the outcomes achieved by our students today – they are role models for our community and we are incredibly proud.

"Thanks to their dedication, the commitment and aspirations of staff, and the support of parents, the wider community and Creative Education Trust, we have recorded some of the strongest outcomes ever achieved at Caister.

"When placed alongside the other developments of the past two years, this is an exciting time to be a member of Caister Academy.”