Generation gap is bridged with student visit to care home

The visit was the first carried out by YOPEY since restrictions were lifted - Credit: Chris Fell

A befriending scheme that creates links between the young and old has celebrated the resumption of its visits to help breach the generation gap.

Residents of St Augustine's Place housing with care scheme in Gorleston have been visited by six students from nearby East Norfolk Sixth Form College, some of who are considering careers in care.

The visit was organised by the East Anglian charity YOPEY which runs a befriending scheme that sees young people visit care homes across the region

The visits had to stop due to the Covid pandemic, but they have now resumed with the Gorleston link-up the first to happen again in Norfolk.

St Augustine's Place was visited by students from East Norfolk Sixth Form College - Credit: Chris Fell

YOPEY befriender Katie McAllister, 17, who has been writing letters to residents during the pandemic, said: "We listened to their stories and words of wisdom.

"This showed us the true value of conversation and the importance of giving people the opportunity to interact with others and stay connected with the community."

Danielle Bullent, the manager of St Augustine's, said: "Tenants are super excited to build friendships and include the young people in their activities and planned trips."