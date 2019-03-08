'I'm not sure we will cope' - New football stadium plan recommended for approval

A new football ground with a capacity of 800 could be built despite concerns from neighbours over noise and pressure on local roads.

Gorleston FC, a non-league club, is hoping to build a new stadium on the site of East Norfolk Sixth Form College on Church Lane - and plans have been recommended for approval.

The scheme, which will be considered next week (November 13) at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee, would see the construction of a new artificial 3G pitch with floodlights, supporter grandstands and a clubhouse.

The site is land which is currently a grass playing field and hard courts used by East Norfolk Sixth Form College and the proposal is for a shared community facility.

There have been 12 objections to the application from residents, primarily on the grounds of parking and the pressure that will be placed on the local road network.

Residents have stated the proposed amenity would exacerbate an existing problem with parking, especially on Spencer Avenue.

Another concern is that noise generated by matches, players and supporters will be excessive.

The report cites Chris Cawley, an environmental health specialist, who says: "Given the close proximity to the site to a large number of existing dwellings the potential for noise and light nuisance to local residents is considerable.

"The site owners and operators must develop and implement a Noise Management Plan as part of the development," he adds.

One resident said: "I'm not sure we will cope.

"The scheme, the idea of collaboration and the potential seems like a great idea. But we all have grand ideas. The difference is we don't plough on ahead without regard to how it's going to affect our neighbours."

The report says: "The development will impact the character of the area and have an effect of the living conditions of existing residents by additional highway use and parking, noise and movement of people."

However, the benefits would outweigh any disadvantages, it concludes.

Roughly 80pc of Gorleston FC's fixtures will be scheduled for Saturdays, with a 3pm kick-off, and the remaining matches will be scheduled for either a Tuesday or Thursday evening.

