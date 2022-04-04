Students from three Great Yarmouth schools acknowledged at awards
- Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust
Students from three academies across the Great Yarmouth borough have been recognised for their achievements at an awards ceremony.
Hosted by former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, the Ormiston Academies Trust annual awards took place on March 17 at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London.
Year 6 pupil Alfie Stewart was one of three pupils from Gorleston's Ormiston Herman Academy to be acknowledged. Alfie won the creativity prize for his inspirational determination.
Despite Alfie’s medical condition, he is a very proud member of the academy’s choir, he often represents the academy within the local community and he takes part in workshops in his spare time.
He has represented the academy in a number of performances over the years, most recently in the production of Mary Poppins.
Mariya Sunil - also in Year 6 - was awarded the highest achiever award for continuously demonstrating a real determination and drive to be successful and Year 2 pupil Tamish Yogarajah was given the most improved award in recognition of the significant progress he has made in school.
Year 10 Flegg High student Leah Brown won the Trust’s sporting champion award for her outstanding sporting accomplishments; Leah is currently the captain of the very successful Flegg U15 girls’ football team; she coaches the younger year groups and runs primary-aged football coaching sessions.
Di Spooner, PA to the Principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy, was awarded the Gareth Jones community champion award for going above and beyond to provide service and support to every member of the school community.
In a joint honour, Martin Steele, site manager at Ormiston Cliff Park Primary Academy, was also awarded the Gareth Jones community champion award. Mr Steele works behind the scenes to ensure that the academy remains active in the community.
Aron Whiles, director for the Eastern Region at Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “I am delighted that the exceptional achievements of so many of our region’s students and staff are being celebrated by the Trust.
"I believe it is important to be shining a light on the amazing work going on within each of our academies, to celebrate great success and to inspire others.”