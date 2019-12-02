School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A school has been closed for a deep clean after an outbreak of illness among students.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston is not open on Monday (December 2) following the spread of the bug, which caused vomiting and diarrhoea, last week.

A statement published on the school's website on Friday (November 29) said: "We have experienced an increase in the number of pupils suffering from vomiting a diarrhoea over the last few days."

The school has been advised by Public Health England that it is a mild illness caused by a virus which is very infectious.

The symptoms typically begin 12 to 48 hours after exposure, lasting from one to three days.

The school expects to open again on Tuesday (December 3) as normal.

You may also want to watch: