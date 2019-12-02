School closed following virus outbreak
PUBLISHED: 09:03 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 02 December 2019
A school has been closed for a deep clean after an outbreak of illness among students.
Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston is not open on Monday (December 2) following the spread of the bug, which caused vomiting and diarrhoea, last week.
A statement published on the school's website on Friday (November 29) said: "We have experienced an increase in the number of pupils suffering from vomiting a diarrhoea over the last few days."
The school has been advised by Public Health England that it is a mild illness caused by a virus which is very infectious.
The symptoms typically begin 12 to 48 hours after exposure, lasting from one to three days.
The school expects to open again on Tuesday (December 3) as normal.