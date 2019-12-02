Search

Advanced search

School closed following virus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 09:03 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 02 December 2019

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A school has been closed for a deep clean after an outbreak of illness among students.

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston is not open on Monday (December 2) following the spread of the bug, which caused vomiting and diarrhoea, last week.

A statement published on the school's website on Friday (November 29) said: "We have experienced an increase in the number of pupils suffering from vomiting a diarrhoea over the last few days."

The school has been advised by Public Health England that it is a mild illness caused by a virus which is very infectious.

The symptoms typically begin 12 to 48 hours after exposure, lasting from one to three days.

The school expects to open again on Tuesday (December 3) as normal.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

A143 closed after vehicle crashes into tree

A person was injured after a car hit a tree on the Haddiscoe Bends on December 2. Picture: Thomas Chapman

First look inside developments delivering family and affordable homes

The recently completed development in Geldeston near Beccles comprising a total of 17 new homes. PHOTO: Collette Hanlon/Home Stagers/FW Properties

Woman’s journey from school expulsion to law degree

Roxanne Skychalski, from Belton, who had a tough time in school but is now studying law at university in London. Right, pictured with Vicky McKenzie one of her teachers at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Pictures: C/O Roxanne Spychalski

Former abattoir site opposite Tesco being transformed

Retirement homes complex being built opposite Tesco in Stalham. Pictures: David Bale

Most Read

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

A143 closed after vehicle crashes into tree

A person was injured after a car hit a tree on the Haddiscoe Bends on December 2. Picture: Thomas Chapman

First look inside developments delivering family and affordable homes

The recently completed development in Geldeston near Beccles comprising a total of 17 new homes. PHOTO: Collette Hanlon/Home Stagers/FW Properties

Woman’s journey from school expulsion to law degree

Roxanne Skychalski, from Belton, who had a tough time in school but is now studying law at university in London. Right, pictured with Vicky McKenzie one of her teachers at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Pictures: C/O Roxanne Spychalski

Former abattoir site opposite Tesco being transformed

Retirement homes complex being built opposite Tesco in Stalham. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

New companies created in bid to get closed nurseries reopened within weeks

The Priory Centre is closed following the collapse of the Great Yarmouth Community Trust Picture: Liz Coates

A143 closed after vehicle crashes into tree

A person was injured after a car hit a tree on the Haddiscoe Bends on December 2. Picture: Thomas Chapman

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Surge in people registering to vote ahead of general election

Pictured, a voter dropping their secret ballot into the ballot box. Photo: PA

Protecting sources to harrowing stories - what is it like to be a police officer?

Steve Hunt, a police officer who has retired after 27 years in the force and three years in the Royal Navy. Photo: Steve Hunt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists