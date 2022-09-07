News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
School to hold eco garden fun day at weekend

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:55 AM September 7, 2022
The eco garden at Ormiston Herman Academy

The eco garden at Ormiston Herman Academy

A Gorleston school is inviting pupils, parents and residents of the town to help decorate its "eco garden" space.

The garden at Ormiston Herman Academy has been created on the site of the school's former swimming pool. 

The eco garden was created as pupils wanted to grow and nurture their own fruit and vegetables

Its first six months been fruitful with beans, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes and lettuce being grown.   

On Saturday arts creative Freshly Greated is joining forces with the school to create murals on two buildings within the garden's boundary to enhance the overall look of the area.  

Children, parents and members of the community are being invited along to grab a paint brush and enjoy a paint by numbers session as part of the eco fun day event.

The event runs from 10am to 2pm.

There will be a variety of stalls, funfair rides, activities, refreshments and cakes, hot food and raffles at the event.

