School cancels eco garden fun day following death of Queen Elizabeth II

A school fun day event in Gorleston has been cancelled today following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ormiston Herman Academy has cancelled an eco garden fun day, which was due to take place between 10am and 2pm today.

Parents, children and residents had been invited to help decorate two buildings in the grounds of the garden.

Arts creative Freshly Greated had been due to join forces with the school to create murals on two buildings within the garden's boundary to enhance the overall look of the area.



The event was also due to have a variety of stalls, funfair rides, activities, refreshments and cakes, hot food and raffles.

The eco garden was created as pupils wanted to grow and nurture their own fruit and vegetables

Its first six months been fruitful with beans, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes and lettuce being grown.

It was created on the site of the school's former swimming pool.