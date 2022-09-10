News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Education

School cancels eco garden fun day following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 9:45 AM September 10, 2022
The eco garden at Ormiston Herman Academy

The eco garden at Ormiston Herman Academy - Credit: Ormiston Herman Academy

A school fun day event in Gorleston has been cancelled today following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ormiston Herman Academy has cancelled an eco garden fun day, which was due to take place between 10am and 2pm today.

Parents, children and residents had been invited to help decorate two buildings in the grounds of the garden.

Arts creative Freshly Greated had been due to join forces with the school to create murals on two buildings within the garden's boundary to enhance the overall look of the area.  

The event was also due to have a variety of stalls, funfair rides, activities, refreshments and cakes, hot food and raffles.

The eco garden was created as pupils wanted to grow and nurture their own fruit and vegetables

Its first six months been fruitful with beans, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes and lettuce being grown.   

It was created on the site of the school's former swimming pool.

Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Food review Cafe Ocean Great Yarmouth Golden Mile

Food Review: The seafront cafe with a five star Tripadvisor rating

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Ferry Inn in Horning, Norfolk

Hotel, micro-brewery, and shop plan for Norfolk Broads' pub

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Planners and applicant haggle over Mill Barn, Hemsby Road, Martham

Barn stance: Council digs in over 'replacement' home bid

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Option 3 for the new James Paget University Hospital 

Major funding boost for hospital construction bid

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon