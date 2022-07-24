Students given red carpet treatment at awards ceremony

Students at Ormiston Venture Academy have been celebrated at the school's Star Awards. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

The red carpet was rolled out for the first time in three years as a Gorleston school celebrated its students.

Ormiston Venture Academy hosted the Venture Star Awards on July 14, which saw one student from each year group handed accolades in categories of outstanding achievement both in and beyond the classroom.

More than 70 students were given recognition at the awards ceremony. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

More than 70 students were recognised across the 17 award categories.

One student was presented an award on behalf of the school's sponsor Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT).

The OAT Outstanding Achievement Award is presented to one student who stands out from the crowd in being a role model to students across the school.

This year’s winner was year 10 student, Phoebe Falzon.

This was the first time students at Ormiston Venture Academy could walk on the red carpet with their family in three years. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

Principal Simon Gilbert-Barnham said: "The recognition these students deserve for their amazing achievements is something to be truly proud of.

"A thank you to their parents for the support and great work that helps these young people along the path to exciting futures."

Former head girl, Alana Taylor, was the guest speaker at the Venture Star Awards. Ms Taylor is now a full-time production co-ordinator for ITV Studios and Lifted Entertainment, working on shows such as The Voice, Love Island and Dancing on Ice. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust



