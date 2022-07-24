News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Education

Students given red carpet treatment at awards ceremony

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:47 AM July 24, 2022
Students with their family on the red carpet.

Students at Ormiston Venture Academy have been celebrated at the school's Star Awards. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

The red carpet was rolled out for the first time in three years as a Gorleston school celebrated its students.

Ormiston Venture Academy hosted the Venture Star Awards on July 14, which saw one student from each year group handed accolades in categories of outstanding achievement both in and beyond the classroom.

Students with awards

More than 70 students were given recognition at the awards ceremony. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

More than 70 students were recognised across the 17 award categories.

One student was presented an award on behalf of the school's sponsor Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT). 

The OAT Outstanding Achievement Award is presented to one student who stands out from the crowd in being a role model to students across the school.

This year’s winner was year 10 student, Phoebe Falzon.

Students with their family on the red carpet.

This was the first time students at Ormiston Venture Academy could walk on the red carpet with their family in three years. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

Principal Simon Gilbert-Barnham said: "The recognition these students deserve for their amazing achievements is something to be truly proud of.

Most Read

  1. 1 New café with 'Ibiza-feel' serving cocktails and light lunches by the sea
  2. 2 Queen recognises two Norfolk lifeboats for vital work
  3. 3 Coastal home with heated pool and sauna on goes up for sale
  1. 4 Gorleston gears up for 'lively' weekend with return of clifftop festival
  2. 5 Three people arrested after man stabbed in Great Yarmouth
  3. 6 Enquiries ongoing after cannabis factory found near Town Centre
  4. 7 Obituary: Community stalwart Doreen, 93, was 'inspirational'
  5. 8 Opening date of £26m Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront is revealed
  6. 9 Historic home of Black Beauty author becomes base for horse welfare charity
  7. 10 Teens 'graffiti' Great Yarmouth shops with police

"A thank you to their parents for the support and great work that helps these young people along the path to exciting futures."

Guest speaker, Alana Taylor.

Former head girl, Alana Taylor, was the guest speaker at the Venture Star Awards. Ms Taylor is now a full-time production co-ordinator for ITV Studios and Lifted Entertainment, working on shows such as The Voice, Love Island and Dancing on Ice. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust


Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Gorleston beach has been named among the world's top tourist attractions.

Norfolk beach named among world's top tourist attractions by Tripadvisor

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police arrested three people and caught 41 drivers speeding in Great Yarmouth as part of Ope

Norfolk Live News

Four people arrested and 13 vehicles seized in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A field fire in Hopton has closed the A47

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Crop field blaze closes A47 on Norfolk border

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jubilee celebrations taking place in the first phase of Great Yarmouth's new market place. Picture:

New stall holder for £4.7m market place is promoted on Facebook

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon