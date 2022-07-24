Students given red carpet treatment at awards ceremony
- Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust
The red carpet was rolled out for the first time in three years as a Gorleston school celebrated its students.
Ormiston Venture Academy hosted the Venture Star Awards on July 14, which saw one student from each year group handed accolades in categories of outstanding achievement both in and beyond the classroom.
More than 70 students were recognised across the 17 award categories.
One student was presented an award on behalf of the school's sponsor Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT).
The OAT Outstanding Achievement Award is presented to one student who stands out from the crowd in being a role model to students across the school.
This year’s winner was year 10 student, Phoebe Falzon.
Principal Simon Gilbert-Barnham said: "The recognition these students deserve for their amazing achievements is something to be truly proud of.
Most Read
- 1 New café with 'Ibiza-feel' serving cocktails and light lunches by the sea
- 2 Queen recognises two Norfolk lifeboats for vital work
- 3 Coastal home with heated pool and sauna on goes up for sale
- 4 Gorleston gears up for 'lively' weekend with return of clifftop festival
- 5 Three people arrested after man stabbed in Great Yarmouth
- 6 Enquiries ongoing after cannabis factory found near Town Centre
- 7 Obituary: Community stalwart Doreen, 93, was 'inspirational'
- 8 Opening date of £26m Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront is revealed
- 9 Historic home of Black Beauty author becomes base for horse welfare charity
- 10 Teens 'graffiti' Great Yarmouth shops with police
"A thank you to their parents for the support and great work that helps these young people along the path to exciting futures."