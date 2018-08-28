Record-breaking year for Gorleston school with students off to Oxbridge

Dr Catherine Richards, principal of East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass Photography © James Bass 2017

Staff and students at a Norfolk school are celebrating a record-breaking year for offers to study at Cambridge and Oxford.

Ten students from East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston have been offered places at the universities for this September to read subjects including law, natural sciences, maths and geography.

Dr Catherine Richards, principal of the school, said: “To help prepare our students for the process of applying to some very prestigious and competitive institutions, we support them at every step of the way.”

The school provides a programme, Extend, which it says is designed to “stretch and challenge gifted and talented students”.

Dr Richards said: “The Extend Programme is unrivalled locally and every year we see it evolve, offering lots of extra opportunities to students across all curriculum areas.”