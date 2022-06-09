'Communication friendly' Gorleston nursery rated Outstanding
- Credit: Scribbles Day Nursery
A nursery in Gorleston has been applauded for its "rich learning environment", by an education watchdog.
Scribbles Day Nursery - which has sites on High Street and Wellington Park - was again rated 'Outstanding' in all areas, including its quality of education, leadership and management, and overall effectiveness.
From the latest inspection, which occurred on April 7, the watchdog praised the nursery's provision. The report said children "freely choose from a range of well-planned activities, which are carefully organised to capture their interest".
"All children are actively engaged at all times and extremely well supported by skilled staff," the report said.
Nursery staff were noted as having "particularly high expectations" of behaviour and children, including those with additional needs, helping them to learn with a range of strategies to recognise their emotions. Simple sign language is also used in classes, making the nursery a "communication friendly" environment.
Scribbles was also noted as providing "close, sensitive support" to children who speak English as a second language to ensure their "early experiences are positive".
The report stated that staff were "highly focused" on ensuring the nursery was the best it can be, with management being "meticulous" in monitoring the nursery's provision and evaluating what is on offer through feedback from users.
Staff wellbeing was reported to be supported by management, and they have "high regard" for the team.
Scribbles was said to have strong partnerships between staff and parents, with parents feeling "fully involved in their children's care and education".
Staff were praised for their "tireless" work throughout the pandemic and their "highly sensitive" approach to the effects Covid had on children and their families.
Most Read
- 1 Fancy getting fit? Then sign up to the new look Marina Centre
- 2 New lease of life for Gorleston landmark
- 3 Man assaulted firefighter after town shop blaze
- 4 Doctor Who star shares positive Covid test after Norfolk appearance
- 5 Person fell through Caister school skylight while trespassing
- 6 Man found dead on Norfolk beach on Boxing Day named
- 7 Green light for new kiosks and amusements in Gorleston
- 8 Hospitals ask for patients to be cared for at home amid 'extreme demand'
- 9 7 of the best cafés in Great Yarmouth according to Tripadvisor
- 10 Woman's joy after lost diamond ring is found on beach
Kirsty Jenkins, Scribbles owner and early intervention specialist, said: "It is an amazing achievement. Having this seal of approval is immense and with this report, we feel validated for what we do.
"We've come through Covid and we still developed, which was quite an achievement."
Ms Jenkins, 48, said she was only as good as the team around her.
"I would love to thank the whole team at Scribbles. We're really solid and we're making huge strides in the community.
"I would also like to mention that Norfolk County Council has been so supportive to our nursery. We couldn't have done it without them."
For more information, visit the Scribbles website.