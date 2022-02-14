College deputy principal set to transform curriculum

East Coast College has appointed a new deputy principal with the task of transforming its curriculum and relationships with employers.

Julia Bates will join the college, which has campuses in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, in May as deputy principal curriculum and strategic partnerships.

She has worked in the further education sector since 1990, starting as a lecturer at the former Great Yarmouth College.

She then moved onto Lowestoft College and has spent the past 19 years at City College Norwich.

Her latest position comes as East Coast College gears up to launch its new T Level offer in September, with plans to rapidly grow its apprenticeships and higher education provision for the region.

Curriculum development is also planned around sustainability and renewable energy to support the green jobs revolution.



She said: “‘I’m really looking forward to working with the staff, employers, stakeholders and the wider community.



“I look forward to working alongside employers, and industry partners in a highly effective way, to ensure that all student have lifelong learning opportunities which enrich their lives."