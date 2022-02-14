News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Education

College deputy principal set to transform curriculum

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:42 PM February 14, 2022
East Coast College has campuses in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft

East Coast College has campuses in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft - Credit: East Coast College

East Coast College has appointed a new deputy principal with the task of transforming its curriculum and relationships with employers.

Julia Bates will join the college, which has campuses in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft,  in May as deputy principal curriculum and strategic partnerships.

Julia Bates is joining East Coast College

Julia Bates has been appointed as deputy principal curriculum and strategic partnerships. - Credit: East Coast College

She has worked in the further education sector since 1990,  starting as a lecturer at the former Great Yarmouth College.

She then moved onto Lowestoft College and has spent the past 19 years at City College Norwich. 

Her latest position comes as East Coast College gears up to launch its new T Level offer in September, with plans to rapidly grow its apprenticeships and higher education provision for the region.

Curriculum development is also planned around sustainability and renewable energy to support the green jobs revolution.

She said: “‘I’m really looking forward to working with the staff, employers, stakeholders and the wider community.

“I look forward to working alongside employers, and industry partners in a highly effective way, to ensure that all student have lifelong learning opportunities which enrich their lives."

Great Yarmouth News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The street in Trinity Place, Great Yarmouth, after a man was found dead in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man's death in Great Yarmouth

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth

Man found dead on Great Yarmouth beach named

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Peter Hallam is wanted by Norfolk Police on recall to prison.

Norfolk Police

Wanted man from Gorleston found after police hunt

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth's new market taking shape. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Look inside Great Yarmouth's £4.7m market place revamp

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon