'Today is your day' - Tears of joy as college students graduate

Gallery

Students took centre stage at the ceremony - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Proud college students have celebrated their educational successes in front of delighted family members at a graduation ceremony in Great Yarmouth.

Held at Great Yarmouth Minster on Friday afternoon, students from East Coast College’s Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth campuses were presented with foundation degrees and degrees in a range of courses including engineering, sport, business, social care, health programmes and wildlife conservation.

A college student graduating at the Minster ceremony - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Professional qualifications in education and training were also presented.

There were cheers and tears of joy as each student collected their certificates in front of beaming family members who applauded them to the rafters.

College students waiting to be called up to graduate - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The afternoon was organised in partnership with the University of Suffolk and was opened by the university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Helen Langton, who told the students that the day "was your day".

The event also saw Jonathan Adnams, chairman of Southwold brewer Adnams, made honorary fellow of the University of Suffolk.

Mr Adnams, who has been at the company for 48 years and was a Southwold RNLI lifeboatman, told the students three pieces of advice in wishing them well.

Jonathan Adnams addressed the graduates - Credit: Anthony Carroll

He told them to have a good work/life balance, have strong values throughout life and get involved in their local communities.

During the ceremony the Paddy Shaw Prize for Higher Education Student of the Year - named in honour of the late Paddy Shaw, a former member of college staff - was awarded to a student who demonstrated knowledge, skills, ability or resilience above and beyond what is expected.

A student heading to the next stage of her life - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The award went to to Kane Ford, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with Honours in business management.

He works as a commercial manager for energy specialists Stowen Group and was praised for balancing his demanding role and accountabilities alongside the added pressure of the final academic year of a degree.

Students line up to receive their graduation certificates - Credit: Anthony Carroll

His tutor said he displayed both character and resilience in his determination to succeed on all fronts and his contribution to the group was exemplary, supported by his manager and mentor Matthew Owen.

A graduate is beaming with pride - Credit: Anthony Carroll

To find out more about the degree courses on offer at East Coast College, visit www.eastcoast.ac.uk/degrees

Proud family members watch the graduation ceremony - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A procession was held at the beginning of the ceremony - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A graduate is all smiles at Great Yarmouth Minster - Credit: Anthony Carroll



