Great Yarmouth school appoints new principal

PUBLISHED: 11:22 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 07 July 2020

Kevin Blakey will take over as principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy in September. Picture: Courtesy of Inspiration Trust.

Kevin Blakey will take over as principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy in September. Picture: Courtesy of Inspiration Trust.

A new principal is stepping in at a school in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy has appointed a new principal. Picture: David Hannant.

The town’s Charter Academy, part of the Inspiration Trust, has announced that Kevin Blakey, currently director of secondary education at the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, will take over the role in September.

An announcement on the academy’s website states Mr Blakey has “lots of experience working across the Inspiration Trust family of schools” having been principal at the Thetford Academy and East Point Academy, as well as a governor for Hethersett Academy.

Last January the academy’s former headteacher Barry Smith, who had been dogged by controversy for his strict approach to education, left the school.

Iain Mackintosh, executive principal, said: “I’m really excited to have Mr Blakey onboard. I’ve worked with him before and know that he will achieve great things at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy.

“I couldn’t imagine a better fit for our charter team, families and pupils. Our school has made incredible progress over the last couple of years and I look forward to seeing it continue on that trajectory.”

Mr Mackintosh will continue as the school’s executive principal for a handover period.

He will then return to his role as Director of Inclusion for the Inspiration Trust.

Mr Mackintosh said: “I’m pleased I could step in to support our team, families and pupils in the interim. I will be in-school to help Mr Blakey settle into his new role and then will continue to work with all Inspiration Trust schools - including Charter - to deliver our inclusion strategy.”

Mr Blakey said: “I’m excited to be part of Great Yarmouth Charter’s journey. As the new principal, my first priority is getting to know our pupils, families, team - and ‘the Charter way’ of course. I’m pleased to be returning to the Inspiration Trust family, especially to lead a school that has made such impressive progress.”

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson from the Inspiration Trust said: “We’re really pleased to appoint Kevin Blakey as the new Principal of Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. The school has made incredible improvements and we look forward to seeing them continue on their journey of success.”

Year 10 students will be returning to class in August.

