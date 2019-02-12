Search

Great Yarmouth high school to come together on single site

PUBLISHED: 08:36 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:36 01 March 2019

The Great Yarmouth Charter Academy site on Salisbury Road. Picture: LSI Architects

A Norfolk high school based at two separate sites will come together in a single location from April.

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy currently has two sites - at Salisbury Road and Thamesfield Way - but from the summer term all lessons will take place at the Salisbury Road location.

Pupils attending at Thamesfield Way will be offered transport between the two sites, or those living closer can go directly to Salisbury Road.

Headmaster Barry Smith said: “We believe the move will provide certainty for families, and will particularly help those pupils starting their GCSEs in September to settle in to their surroundings before they begin their courses.”

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy is part of the Inspiration Trust.

On Thursday (February 28) the trust claimed an Ofsted report ranking another of its schools, Great Yarmouth Primary Academy, as inadequate was “simply wrong”.

