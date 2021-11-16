News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Yarmouth school carries out daily Covid 'fogging'

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:20 PM November 16, 2021
Kevin Blakey - the principal of Great Yarmouth Charter Academy.

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy principal Kevin Blakey - Credit: Great Yarmouth Charter Academy

A Great Yarmouth high school is carrying out daily disinfection procedures following positive Covid test results.

Due to the tests results, Great Yarmouth Charter Academy will be disinfected daily, with regular cleaning of touchpoints also taking place, the school confirmed.

Another measure being brought in is split lunch sessions taking place from Tuesday to allow year groups to remain in year bubbles.

The school also says face masks should be worn in communal areas, handwashing will be encouraged and lateral flow tests will be handed out every two weeks.

The measures are included in a letter to parents from principal Kevin Blakey which also says many pupils are not using lateral flow tests that have been provided to them.

The letter also says that last Wednesday the school was disinfected in a "fogging" process. 

Last week the school reported three positive Covid test results and that number has now increased "by a few new cases".

In his letter Mr Blakey says: "Please be assured that the safety of our children, staff and families and our wider community is our top priority."

