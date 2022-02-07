Welding students fuel their skills with car log burner

It is a log burner that has a very distinctive look and is being harnessed for a charity drive.

Welding students at East Coast College have been putting their skills to good use building a patio log burner that resembles a classic car to auction off for charity.

It was designed and created by level 1 and level 3 welders at the college’s Great Yarmouth campus to raise money for two animal charities – Norfolk and Suffolk Animal Trust and Foxy Lodge Wildlife Rescue.

Welding, fabrication and joining technologies lecturer Douglas Lawrence said they embarked on the project to showcase the artistic and creative side to welding, as well as raising money for two local causes.

The patio log burner will be auctioned off in aid of two animal charities - Credit: East Coast College

He said: “My students have been working so hard on this project and I’m so proud of the creativity and dedication they have shown. The finished product looks brilliant.

“From a teaching point of view, it has also enabled me to show them some extra skills in fabrication problem solving which will further enhance their knowledge. And it has helped my students think about the communities they live in and how they can do something positive to help.”

The two charities were chosen by the students as a way of showing their support to Mr Lawrence who lost his beloved dog Pearl during the pandemic.

He said. “They provide a second chance to many animals that either get abandoned or injured, but really need more support to help with the great work that they do.

"It was wonderful to have the support of my students on this during what was a sad time for me.”

A bird's eye view of the log burner - Credit: East Coast College

The project forms part of the Good for Me Good for FE campaign.

It aims to generate £1m of social value via a sustainable programme of community action including volunteering, fundraising and charitable partnerships.

More than 120 hours were clocked by the welding students and staff during the design and build of the log burner, taking East Coast College’s total social action time for the academic year to over 5,000 hours.

The log burner has gone up for auction on the East Coast College GY Welding Facebook page (@Gywelding), with the bidding closing at noon on Friday, February 25.