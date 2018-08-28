Search

High school site closed due to ‘significant’ flooding

PUBLISHED: 08:53 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 14 January 2019

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy's site at Thamesfield Way, which will be closed on Monday due to flooding. Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy's site at Thamesfield Way, which will be closed on Monday due to flooding. Picture: Liz Coates

A Great Yarmouth school site will be closed today due to flooding.

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy’s site at Thamesfield Way will be closed after a “plumbing failure” over the weekend caused significant flooding.

A spokesman for the Inspiration Trust, which runs the school, said: “We are assessing the situation and will update parents and pupils on arrangements for tomorrow and the rest of the week in due course.”

The school’s Salisbury Road site is unaffected and will be open as usual.

The Thamesfield Way site, formerly occupied by Trafalgar College, became part of Charter Academy following a merger in September 2018.

All pupils are expected to be moved to the Salisbury Road site by September this year, with a “substantial investment” in its facilities promised to accommodate 1,500 pupils.

