Video

‘The school’s decision is just ridiculous’ - Great Yarmouth reacts to ‘meet me at McDonald’s’ hairstyle fallout

Tasha, Cheryl and Alex thought Jonathan Soares' hair was acceptable. Archant

Residents in Great Yarmouth have leapt to the defence of a 16-year-old who was disciplined by a Norfolk academy because his ‘meet me at McDonald’s haircut was deemed ‘unsuitable’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The notoriously strict Great Yarmouth Charter Academy told Jonathan Soares, 16 and in year 11, he needed to get his haircut last Monday because it was too long.

That night, Jonathan had a trim only to be told by members of staff on Tuesday his cut was now ‘unsuitable’.

It was deemed to be too short on the sides compared to the top.

Jonathan Soares, left, who has been in isolation at GY Charter Academy because of his haircut with his Dad, Mark Johnson, right.. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jonathan Soares, left, who has been in isolation at GY Charter Academy because of his haircut with his Dad, Mark Johnson, right.. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

This newspaper headed out into the streets of Great Yarmouth to ask people what they thought of the style.

Steve Murrell, 61, from Norwich thought the haircut looked smart.

He said: “There is absolutely nothing wrong with the cut.

Darren Goodwin of The Barber Shop in Great Yarmouth with a picture of Jonathan Soares. Darren Goodwin of The Barber Shop in Great Yarmouth with a picture of Jonathan Soares.

“I quite like it and think it is tidy.

“The school’s decision is just ridiculous.”

Darren Goodwin, owner of The Barber Shop in Great Yarmouth, described the hairstyle as being very popular.

Linda Wright approves of Jonathan Soares' haircut. Linda Wright approves of Jonathan Soares' haircut.

“A lot of people come in and ask for a ‘meet me at McDonald’s’ haircut and I think it looks fairly smart,” he said.

“It is much better than some of the other trims we do.

“On the other hand there are certain school rules and they should be followed.”

Linda Wright, 50, who use to be a teaching assistant, claimed she has seen children with much messier cuts than Jonathan’s.

She said: “It is absolutely fine. It is not as though it interferes with his learning so I do not see what the problem is.

“When I was an assistant you would see people with much worse haircuts than that and there was not an issue.”

One person who did not want to be named thought the school was right to lay down the law.

He called the trim a ‘stupid haircut’.

Tasha from Great Yarmouth thought the cut was ‘on trend’ and believes the school is wrong to punish the year 11 student.

Inspiration Trust spokesman James Goffin said: “Great Yarmouth Charter Academy’s guidelines on uniform and appearance have been well publicised, and families and pupils are well aware of the school’s requirements around haircuts.”