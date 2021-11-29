Market place parking 'amnesty' to tackle school run chaos
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Parents who have been stopping on double yellow lines and driving onto pedestrianised areas can briefly park for free in a bid to end school run chaos, it has emerged.
Some parents on the daily school run at St Nicholas Priory Primary School in Great Yarmouth's congested Market Place have been creating problems at the front of the school drawing concerns around pupil safety.
Vice chair of governors James Wright said the school was working with the borough council and police to alleviate the issue which has create "some tension" between parents and delivery drivers trying to access shops in what was normally a pedestrianised zone outside the school.
He said Covid and the issue of social distancing had exacerbated the problem with more parents outside the school waiting, rather than coming onto the premises.
"We want to make sure journeys are safe," he said.
The renewed focus on parking had reminded parents about a council parking amnesty on the Market Place during peak times which few knew about, he added, and for which the school was grateful.
