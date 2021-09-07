Published: 3:12 PM September 7, 2021

The principal of a school in Great Yarmouth that had been placed in special measures says he is very proud of his team and pupils after receiving a glowing Ofsted report.

Great Yarmouth Primary Academy (GYPA) on Dickens Avenue was previously put in special measures after receiving a poor overall effectiveness rating by Ofsted in 2018.

However, after a change in management, "the new leaders and governors have transformed the quality of education, heightened staff expectations and improved pupils’ behaviour," the report said.

The Ofsted report stated: "Leaders have focused on improving behaviour effectively since the previous inspection.

"Pupils understand that the "warm, strict" approach helps them to achieve more."

The report, which was carried out on June 8 and 9, praised the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years provision as "good" with leadership and management receiving an "outstanding" rating.

The school was also praised for its "ambitious curriculum" and Ofsted said that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities "are well cared for socially and academically".

Staff members also provided an "overwhelmingly positive response" with regards to the level of training and support they had received and did not consider workload to be an issue.

Pete Bloomfield, principal of GPYA, said: “This report is deserved.

"I am incredibly proud of the team and what they have achieved.

"I am delighted that GYPA is being acknowledged by Ofsted, but I would like to extend that recognition to all schools in the town who do just as much if not more.

“It is a very proud day for GYPA, the school has come a long way in a short time.

"With its brilliant staff it will only get better.”

The two main areas for improvement were the subject knowledge of teachers of RE and history, as well as the teaching strategies of some staff members.

However, the report added that "where this is happening, leaders are aware and are taking appropriate steps to support teachers to improve".

The report described the atmosphere of GYPA as having a "positive social and emotional culture."