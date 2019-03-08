Search

Primary academy unveils new £30k playground with trike track and more

PUBLISHED: 08:49 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 05 April 2019

The opening of the new £30,000 Great Yarmouth Primary School playground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The opening of the new £30,000 Great Yarmouth Primary School playground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Children at a Norfolk primary school are enjoying their new £30,000 playground, which is equipped with a trike track, climbing net and sand pit.

The opening of the new �30,000 Great Yarmouth Primary School playground. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe opening of the new �30,000 Great Yarmouth Primary School playground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The early years play area was officially unveiled yesterday (April 4) at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy and, according to its principal, represents a significant investment in the school.

Principal Peter Bloomfield said it was great to see big smiles on the youngsters’ faces as they stepped onto the playground for the first time.

“They couldn’t wait to be allowed on it because they absolutely love it,” he said.

“I think it looks superb. It’s not just a play space but it is also a really good environment for learning as well.”

The opening of the new �30,000 Great Yarmouth Primary School playground. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe opening of the new �30,000 Great Yarmouth Primary School playground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The playground has been fitted out with chalkboards, a slide and balance bars.

The early years project is part of a long-term programme of improvements to outside areas at the academy, including a £210,000 redevelopment to the main playground in 2016.

Work is now under way to create a science garden and to improve a number of the classrooms.

The school in Dickens Avenue is currently in special measures after a highly critical Ofsted report, the findings of which have been queried by the Inspiration Trust, which runs the school.

The opening of the new �30,000 Great Yarmouth Primary School playground. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe opening of the new �30,000 Great Yarmouth Primary School playground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

But Mr Bloomfield believes the school is now on the up.

He said: “We are making improvements and you can see the children really like the environment we are creating and want to be here.”

Mayor Mary Coleman, who attended the opening, said the playground looked wonderful.

“The school has dramatically changed since I last visited and the playground looks great,” Mrs Coleman said.

The opening of the new �30,000 Great Yarmouth Primary School playground. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe opening of the new �30,000 Great Yarmouth Primary School playground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“It is very safe and the children seem to be really enjoying themselves.

“I think it will spark a lot of imagination in the classroom and teach them a lot of skills such as respect.”

Mr Bloomfield said he was pleased with the changes he had made at the school so far, which includes him welcoming his pupils everyday with a handshake.

He said he was looking forward to improving  the school further and claimed Great Yarmouth Primary was definitely heading in the right direction.

