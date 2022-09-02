Children's book reading appeal launched by charity

Volunteers and officers of The Norfolk Reading Project met in Great Yarmouth. Left to right: Lesley Penniket, trustee and treasurer; Ruth Reed, Anne Williams, trustee; Lorna Kerrison-Victor, Rita Bleasdale and Dawn Chrystal. - Credit: Rita Bleasdale

A push to recruit volunteers to help primary schoolchildren with their reading in the Great Yarmouth area has been launched by a Norfolk-based charity.

The Norfolk Reading Project (TNRP) helps address low literacy rates in the county.

The project wants to find people in the Great Yarmouth area who would be willing to give up a few hours a week to listen to children read.

Lesley Penniket, TNRP trustee and treasurer, said: "Currently we have a waiting list of schools who have approached us for help so we desperately need to increase our volunteer base here.

“We are so concerned about low literacy rates in Great Yarmouth we have decided to emphasise the work we do here and plan to hold a training session in the town when enough people come forward to join the programme."

A grant was awarded to TNRP for this project by the New Endeavour Rangers Fund, through the Norfolk Community Foundation.

Training of volunteers is free and usually occurs monthly at a venue in Norwich.

TNRP arranges and funds the required DBS checks.

To find out more visit www.thenorfolkreadingproject.co.uk