Children's book reading appeal launched by charity
- Credit: Rita Bleasdale
A push to recruit volunteers to help primary schoolchildren with their reading in the Great Yarmouth area has been launched by a Norfolk-based charity.
The Norfolk Reading Project (TNRP) helps address low literacy rates in the county.
The project wants to find people in the Great Yarmouth area who would be willing to give up a few hours a week to listen to children read.
Lesley Penniket, TNRP trustee and treasurer, said: "Currently we have a waiting list of schools who have approached us for help so we desperately need to increase our volunteer base here.
“We are so concerned about low literacy rates in Great Yarmouth we have decided to emphasise the work we do here and plan to hold a training session in the town when enough people come forward to join the programme."
A grant was awarded to TNRP for this project by the New Endeavour Rangers Fund, through the Norfolk Community Foundation.
Training of volunteers is free and usually occurs monthly at a venue in Norwich.
Most Read
- 1 Great Yarmouth venue named England's favourite historic food spot
- 2 Drivers warned of disruption as bridge closure begins
- 3 Asylum seekers are housed at seafront hotel
- 4 Boatbuilder celebrates 50 years working for holiday firm
- 5 Council blasts hotel asylum seeker housing scheme by Home Office
- 6 Affordable homes to rent handed over to housing association
- 7 Yarmouth: 43 new beach huts poised for approval
- 8 Dog grooming salon opens at town's Pets at Home store
- 9 Village store ditches freezers as electricity bills start to soar
- 10 Chef jailed for pub attack that left victim with bleeds on the brain
TNRP arranges and funds the required DBS checks.
To find out more visit www.thenorfolkreadingproject.co.uk