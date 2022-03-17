The University of East Anglia wants your ideas for supporting town

Do you have ideas on how the UEA could better support the economy, education, culture, and wellbeing of Great Yarmouth? - Credit: Peter J Morgan

Great Yarmouth residents have been invited to share their thoughts on how the University of East Anglia (UEA) can support the town.

Staff from the UEA are hosting an event on Saturday, April 30 from 10am until 4pm at The Drill House on York Road which will be open to all.

The Drill House will be the venue for a civic support meeting by members of the University of East Anglia.

The event will provide an opportunity for residents to help develop the UEA's civic support in the region.

Laura Bowater, associate pro-vice chancellor for Innovation at UEA, said: “The UEA is keen to pay a close look at Great Yarmouth and Waveney with an aim to play a key role in the economic, social and cultural recovery of the region.”

The event is being produced in collaboration with Out There Arts.

Its chief executive Joe Mackintosh said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the town to influence a leading institution in better supporting the health, wellbeing and cultural output of the town.”

All the conversations taking place throughout the day will be recorded, written up and shared with attendees and then the result from this democratic process will be compiled into a public charter.

For further information contact events@uea.ac.uk or 01603 592130.

To register your interest, visit bit.ly/UEACivicUni.