Gallery

Pictures: School children across Great Yarmouth area celebrate World Book Day 2019

Great Yarmouth Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Great Yarmouth Primary Academy Great Yarmouth Primary Academy

School children across the Great Yarmouth area dressed up as their favourite characters for this year’s World Book Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Catfield Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Catfield Primary School Catfield Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Catfield Primary School

Marked in more than 100 countries across the globe, World Book Day is an annual celebration of the beauty of reading.

After weeks of preparation from parents to ensure outfits were ready, youngsters donned their character attire and arrived at school to compare their efforts.

Pupils at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Cobholm Primary Academy Pupils at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Cobholm Primary Academy

Some dressed up as their footballing icons, while others showed off their finest Disney princess dresses. The Enormous Crocodile was desperate for a bite to eat and Oompa Loompas could be seen at every turn.

Even teachers couldn’t help but join the fun, dressing up as the White Witch, the Mad Hatter and Snow White.

Pupils at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Cobholm Primary Academy Pupils at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Cobholm Primary Academy

Check out our gallery featuring photos of children from Catfield Primary, Cobholm Primary, Fairhaven Primary, Great Yarmouth Primary Academy, Hemsby Primary, Lingwood Primary, Ludham Primary and Southtown Primary.

See if you can spot your little one!

Pupils at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Cobholm Primary Academy Pupils at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Cobholm Primary Academy

Children at Fairhaven Primary School are supporting their partner school in Malawi by donating money for dressing up in the colours of the Malawian Flag for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Fairhaven Primary School Children at Fairhaven Primary School are supporting their partner school in Malawi by donating money for dressing up in the colours of the Malawian Flag for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Fairhaven Primary School

Staff at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy joined in the dressing-up fun on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Great Yarmouth Primary Academy Staff at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy joined in the dressing-up fun on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Great Yarmouth Primary Academy

Hemsby Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Hemsby Primary School Hemsby Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Hemsby Primary School

Lingwood Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lingwood Primary School Lingwood Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lingwood Primary School

Lingwood Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lingwood Primary School Lingwood Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lingwood Primary School

Lingwood Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lingwood Primary School Lingwood Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lingwood Primary School

Lingwood Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lingwood Primary School Lingwood Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lingwood Primary School

Ludham Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Ludham Primary School Ludham Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Ludham Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Ludham Primary School Ludham Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Ludham Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Ludham Primary School Ludham Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Year 4 pupils enjoying their favourite books in Southtown Primary School's reading café on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Southtown Primary School Year 4 pupils enjoying their favourite books in Southtown Primary School's reading café on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Southtown Primary School