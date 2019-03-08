Search

Debating schoolchildren visit Houses of Parliament

PUBLISHED: 14:27 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 21 August 2019

Schoolchildren from Great Yarmouth borough visited Westminster after taking part in a debating competition. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Schoolchildren visited Westminster after putting their debating skills to the test in a competition.

Schoolchildren from Lynn Grove Academy took part in a debating competition. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.Schoolchildren from Lynn Grove Academy took part in a debating competition. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The Great Yarmouth youth debate saw teams of four pupils from five different secondary schools compete in three rounds, with the final taking place at the Town Hall between the top teams from Lynn Grove Academy and Great Yarmouth Charter Academy.

Started three years ago by former Caister Academy pupil Heather Pontin, the competition is organised by Andy Grant with support from Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

This year's judges were Cllr Trevor Wainwright, Cllr Carl Smith and Cllr Penny Carpenter, who decided that the schools were equal and therefore joint winners.

The final round debate topics were chosen by the pupils themselves: abortion and intersex individuals in sport.

Schoolchildren from Great Yarmouth Charter Academy took part in a debating competition. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.Schoolchildren from Great Yarmouth Charter Academy took part in a debating competition. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Cllr Michael Jeal, the mayor, presented the trophies.

This year, the top teams from each school were offered a tour of Parliament and a visit to 10 Downing Street, courtesy of the MP's office.

Andy Grant said: "I would like to thank the schools for taking part, the judges, the borough council, the MP's office and the mayor."

Schoolchildren from Caister Academy visited 10 Downing Street after taking part in a debating competition. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.Schoolchildren from Caister Academy visited 10 Downing Street after taking part in a debating competition. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Schoolchildren from Great Yarmouth borough visited 10 Downing Street after taking part in a debating competition. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.Schoolchildren from Great Yarmouth borough visited 10 Downing Street after taking part in a debating competition. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

