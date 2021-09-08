News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Education

New boys-only school to open at end of month in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:02 AM September 8, 2021    Updated: 12:03 PM September 8, 2021
Bure Park Specialist Academy on the corner of Beresford Road and Perebrown Avenue.

Parts of the old Alderman Swindell school remain intact, but Bure Park Specialist Academy has many new buildings. - Credit: James Weeds

A new school for special educational needs and disability (SEND) pupils is set to open in Great Yarmouth by the end of September.

Bure Park Specialist Academy, located at the site of the former Alderman Swindell School on Beresford Road, will provide 88 places for boys with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.

Bure Park Specialist Academy is a purpose-built accommodation offering smaller class sizes, higher staffing ratios, specialist therapeutic and educational psychologist support, and a newly-created family learning team.

A new school building.

One of the new buildings as part of Bure Park Specialist Academy. - Credit: James Weeds

Family learning teams at the school will help to develop and build relationships with children and their families, as well as providing opportunities for families to actively participate in their child’s placement and learning.

The school is part of a new provision by Norfolk County Council which will see the opening of three new schools and five new specialist resource bases (SRBs) at mainstream schools in the area.

The new provision has been developed as part of the council’s five-year £120 million Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) transformation programme, which pledged to improve support for inclusion in mainstream schools and create 500 new special education places.

The view of the school field from Fisher Avenue.

The school field for Bure Park Specialist Academy. - Credit: James Weeds

You may also want to watch:

Daniel Elmer, deputy cabinet member for children’s services at the council, said: “It’s fantastic to see all these new places open to support the learning of so many children and young people.

“Yarmouth’s new special school is set to provide a really excellent facility in the east of the county.

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
  2. 2 Covid on the coast: No drop in cases as hospital admissions rise
  3. 3 TV episode filmed in Gorleston to air this week
  1. 4 Mental health patient died days after hospital discharge
  2. 5 Budding thrill ride designer gets to work on Yarmouth's rollercoaster
  3. 6 Is this the tallest sunflower in Norfolk? Caister woman's towering effort
  4. 7 Primary school praised by Ofsted for "warm, strict approach"
  5. 8 Fresh details of Broads' boating tragedy revealed in interim report
  6. 9 Special needs children miss school as parents face 'shambolic' transport
  7. 10 'Not fit for purpose' - fresh campaign to get A47 fully dualled

“And the new specialist support provided by SRBs at locations across Norfolk will give children the extra support they need to achieve their full potential in mainstream schools.

“It is a significant step forward in our pledge to create more specialist places for children with SEND.”

A new school building.

One of the new buildings as part of Bure Park Specialist Academy. - Credit: James Weeds

SRBs are also being built at Caister Infant and Nursery School and Caister Junior School.

They are expected to welcome their first pupils in the autumn term initially beginning with eight children at each one, building up to their full capacity of 16 places per base by the end of 2022. 

Children will attend for up to four terms of support before reintegrating back into their mainstream school, remaining part of the school throughout their time at the SEMH base.

An old entranceway to a school.

The former entrance to the Alderman Swindell school remains intact, but is not the main entrance for Bure Park Specialist Academy. - Credit: James Weeds

The school sign for Bure Park Specialist Academy.

Bure Park Specialist Academy will be opening on September 20. - Credit: James Weeds

A school building.

One of the new buildings as part of Bure Park Specialist Academy. - Credit: James Weeds


Education News
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eight Great Yarmouth men have been jailed in relation to cocaine supply group

Crime

Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Khia Pallett from Martham is warning other young women about breast cancer

'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Victoria Inn on Repps Road in Martham.

People in 'sleepy' village say cocaine ring run by landlord 'not a shock'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Gina Stevenson

Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon