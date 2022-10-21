Norfolk venue begins offering wine tours and Fawlty Towers experience

A study centre nestled on the Norfolk Broads and known for hosting school children is expanding its offering of adult courses and stays.

How Hill, based in Ludham, is broadening its adult residential offering, such as breaks based around a Fawlty Towers experience, puddings, Norfolk at war and an appreciation of the county's beer and wine.

The 2023 breaks will provide a vital revenue stream for the centre and follows major improvement work carried out in recent months.

How Hill is extending its adult offer - Credit: How Hill

Earlier this year, How Hill completed a £180,000 project to revamp its bedrooms and create en-suite facilities.

Director Simon Partridge said: “Our improvements to the house mean we can host more adult courses, offering a wider range of topics, throughout the year at weekends and when the children are on school holidays.

“These courses are a vital income stream for us – but they are also great fun, and we are getting some tremendous feedback from people about the events, and the facilities we now offer.”

The new 2023 programme of adult events and residential courses includes several new additions including a long weekend (September 14-17) to delve into Norfolk at War, with visits to local military and aviation museums and a hopefully chance to dress up at the North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend.

Youngsters having fun at a How Hill event - Credit: How Hill

Other newcomers are a Grain and Grape tour (July 26-29) taking guests to breweries, a distillery and a vineyard and a Fawlty Towers Night (August 11) with a three-course dinner hosted by the centre’s very own Basil.

The cast of Fawlty Towers (L-R ) Prunella Scales as Sybil, John Cleese as Basil, Connie Booth as Polly and Andrew Sachs as Manuel. (Photo: PA Wire) - Credit: PA

All courses include full board, transport and any entry costs and materials. Food night visitors can also now stay for bed and breakfast. Friends of How Hill get 10pc discount on courses.

The improvement work was carried out during the final months of Covid restrictions which had halted residential school visits.

A flashback to How Hill director Simon Partridge in one of the bedrooms being revamped. - Credit: How Hill

The project was backed by grants and was partly funded by money left to the trust in 2017 by Mulbarton schoolteacher, Diane Robinson, who used to regularly take children to How Hill.

To find out more about the courses and work of How Hill, visit howhilltrust.org.uk

Adult breaks

Some of the adult breaks in 2023 include:

Pudding Night – light meal with four delicious desserts - February 10 and December 1

Garden Tour led by the director – April 11 and 13

Italian Night – three course Italian meal – April 14

Spring Birds – led by ornithologist Sue Gough - April 21-23

Gardens of Norfolk – guided tours of rarely open gardens – May 30- June 2

Butterflies of the Broads – seeking Broadland butterflies on foot and by boat – June 9-11

Grain and Grape in Norfolk – discovering locally made beer, gin and wine – July 26-29

Churches – exploring local historic churches – August 1-4

Fawlty Towers - meal and mirth with Basil – August 11

Wherry Experience –flagship course sailing and crewing iconic Broads boats – August 21-25

Norfolk at War – tours military museums and visit to a 1940s weekend – September 14-17