Pupils from Norfolk school set to compete in finals of national literary quiz for kids

04 December, 2018 - 09:22
The Norfolk Regional Heat Kids’ Lit Quiz took place at Neatherd High School on Wednesday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Norfolk Regional Heat Kids' Lit Quiz took place at Neatherd High School on Wednesday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

A team of literary whizzes from Norfolk are heading to London to battle it out in the finals of the national Kids’ Lit Quiz competition.

Recently the regional heat of the global quiz took place at Neatherd High School and a total of 33 teams from 19 Norfolk schools took part.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The sports hall was buzzing with excitement as teams battled their book knowledge on various topics competing against each other and visiting authors Alex Scarrow, Alexander Gordon Smith, Helen Moss and Hayley Long.

“Huge congratulations to Litcham School B who won the quiz - even beating both author and librarian teams - a tremendous victory and good luck representing Norfolk in the UK final on December 4.

“Also congratulations to the two runners up - City of Norwich School B in second place and Taverham High School in third place.”

Litcham School, near Dereham, is no stranger to the competition, having secured the top spot back in 2014.

The UK national finals take place today from 1.30pm at The City of London School for Girls in London.

Lorraine Gill, librarian at Neatherd High and local organiser of the quiz, added: “I’m always astounded by the wider reading knowledge shown in this competition which just brings a warm, fuzzy glow to any librarian.”

