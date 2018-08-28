Language experts win prestigious award for fifth year in a row

Language experts La Jolie Ronde have won a prestigious education award for the fifth year in a row. Picture: La Jolie Ronde Archant

Language experts who have been immersing their young pupils in the French culture have won a prestigious education award for the fifth year in a row.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

La Jolie Ronde have been successfully teaching early language learning to nursery and primary aged children in the UK for 35 years.

Their hard work and success was recognised at the What’s On 4 Kids Awards 2018 where it won the Best National Licensed Activity for five to 12 year-olds.

The learning providers teaching method involves immersion in French from the beginning and repetition of language through fun games, songs and activities.

It hosts French and Spanish classes in Norwich, Bradwell and Martham.

Amanda Dagg who has been running French classes from age five plus in Bradwell for 12 years, said: “Winning this award for the fifth year in a row brings with it a great deal of pride.

“I love my job and would like to thank everyone who voted.

“We have once again demonstrated how popular our language classes are with parents and carers and the children we teach.”