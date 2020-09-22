Search

Pupils self-isolating as coastal academy confirms positive coronavirus case

PUBLISHED: 06:55 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:19 22 September 2020

Lynn Grove Academy is part of the Creative Education Trust community Picture: Lynn Grove Academy

A coastal academy has confirmed that a member of the “school community” has tested positive for Covid-19.

Lynn Grove Academy principal Alison Mobbs said the parts of the school affected had been Lynn Grove Academy principal Alison Mobbs said the parts of the school affected had been "deep cleaned". Photo: Lynn Grove Academy

Staff members at Lynn Grove, in Bradwell, were told by Public Health England on Friday, September 18 that someone within the school had tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, principal Alison Mobbs said: “Following advice, a number of pupils have been requred by Public Health England to self-isolate in line with government guidelines.

“These pupils will follow the school curriculum from home.

“The affected areas of the school were immediately deep cleaned.

“We will continue to follow government guidelines to ensure that pupils can learn safely while contributing to the national effort to suppress Covid-19.”

