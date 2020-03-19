Search

Advanced search

‘Sad, angry, and confused’ - Pupils react to school closure bombshell

PUBLISHED: 10:45 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 19 March 2020

Alison Mobbs principal at Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston which like all other schools is preparing to close Picture: Lynn Grove

Alison Mobbs principal at Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston which like all other schools is preparing to close Picture: Lynn Grove

Archant

A head teacher has said pupils coming to terms with the school closure bombshell need to grasp it as an opportunity.

Children arriving at Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston today (March 19) displayed a full range of emotions including being “sad, angry, and confused” school principal Alison Mobbs said.

And while some would sit on their Xboxs, others would use their time at home to study around subjects and learn a new skill, she added.

“We are in a situation which we have been preparing for for some time, she said.

“We know no more than the general public and we had been drawing up contingency plans to meet the needs of our most vulnerable children.

“We are making preparations to close.

“We do not have many staff off, we have been lucky in that respect, but we do have a lot of children who are self isolating - around 25pc.”

She said pupils would be encouraged to follow their normal timetable and that teachers would be setting work, as well as homework.

However she added the school would have little control over whether students buckled down or not.

MORE:‘Protect yourself, protect the NHS’ - New coronavirus advert launches

The reaction of pupils was “very mixed” she said.

“What they expected to happen over the next three months is now not going to happen.

“They have got to find a way to turn this into an opportunity.

“Some will spend the time sitting on their Xboxs, some will do some online courses.

“They just need to get into a mindset.

“At the moment they are just digesting a bombshell.”

Regarding children in year 11 taking exams she was awaiting government guidance but stressed that “no child must be disadvantaged.”

“We will do what we can. We are still going to be working but in a different way and we are going to get better at it.

“Nothing is going to be the same at the end of all this.”

It means remote working for pupils and teachers, who will use technology to stay connected.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced on Wednesday that all schools will close from Friday afternoon for an indefinite period as the government looks to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Baby among three cases of coronavirus at James Paget Hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery closes temporarily as staff advised to self-isolate

The nursery at Moorlands Church of England Primary Academy has closed after staff were advised to self-isolate. Picture: Google Maps.

Two arrested after failing to stop for police and crashing into three cars

There was a large police presence in Northgate Street today when police caught up with a fail-to-stop driver who crashed into three parked cars and tried to run away Picture: Anthony Carroll

Owner of holiday resort Potters ‘broken-hearted’ after closing because of coronavirus

John Potter, who runs Potters. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Latest events cancelled and postponed in Great Yarmouth

A sign in the window at Christchurch in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Baby among three cases of coronavirus at James Paget Hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery closes temporarily as staff advised to self-isolate

The nursery at Moorlands Church of England Primary Academy has closed after staff were advised to self-isolate. Picture: Google Maps.

Two arrested after failing to stop for police and crashing into three cars

There was a large police presence in Northgate Street today when police caught up with a fail-to-stop driver who crashed into three parked cars and tried to run away Picture: Anthony Carroll

Owner of holiday resort Potters ‘broken-hearted’ after closing because of coronavirus

John Potter, who runs Potters. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Latest events cancelled and postponed in Great Yarmouth

A sign in the window at Christchurch in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Sad, angry, and confused’ - Pupils react to school closure bombshell

Alison Mobbs principal at Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston which like all other schools is preparing to close Picture: Lynn Grove

“People do not buy an outfit to stay at home’: Next boss on 30% sales fall

Next has seen a sales slump because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

QD stores to open earlier for older customers during coronavirus outbreak

QD stores are opening earlier for elderly customers during the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: submitted

Thousands of Norfolk schoolchildren off today ahead of mass closure of classrooms

Taverham High School is partially closed this morning, along with dozens of other schools and academies across Norfolk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

MPs, councils, police and community leaders back Here to Help campaign

A number of high-profile Norfolk figures have backed our Here to Help campaign. Top from left, Liz Truss MP, Chloe Smith MP and Jerome Mayhew MP. Middle from left, James Wild MP, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich and Norfolk Police chief constable Simon Bailey. Bottom from left, Brandon Lewis MP, Clive Lewis MP and George Freeman MP. Picture: Archant
Drive 24