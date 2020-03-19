‘Sad, angry, and confused’ - Pupils react to school closure bombshell

Alison Mobbs principal at Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston which like all other schools is preparing to close Picture: Lynn Grove Archant

A head teacher has said pupils coming to terms with the school closure bombshell need to grasp it as an opportunity.

Children arriving at Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston today (March 19) displayed a full range of emotions including being “sad, angry, and confused” school principal Alison Mobbs said.

And while some would sit on their Xboxs, others would use their time at home to study around subjects and learn a new skill, she added.

“We are in a situation which we have been preparing for for some time, she said.

“We know no more than the general public and we had been drawing up contingency plans to meet the needs of our most vulnerable children.

“We are making preparations to close.

“We do not have many staff off, we have been lucky in that respect, but we do have a lot of children who are self isolating - around 25pc.”

She said pupils would be encouraged to follow their normal timetable and that teachers would be setting work, as well as homework.

However she added the school would have little control over whether students buckled down or not.

The reaction of pupils was “very mixed” she said.

“What they expected to happen over the next three months is now not going to happen.

“They have got to find a way to turn this into an opportunity.

“Some will spend the time sitting on their Xboxs, some will do some online courses.

“They just need to get into a mindset.

“At the moment they are just digesting a bombshell.”

Regarding children in year 11 taking exams she was awaiting government guidance but stressed that “no child must be disadvantaged.”

“We will do what we can. We are still going to be working but in a different way and we are going to get better at it.

“Nothing is going to be the same at the end of all this.”

It means remote working for pupils and teachers, who will use technology to stay connected.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced on Wednesday that all schools will close from Friday afternoon for an indefinite period as the government looks to combat the spread of coronavirus.