School on coast to close for deep clean after coronavirus cases

Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston has confirmed three cases of coronavirus. Picture: Lynn Grove Academy. Archant

A school on the coast where a number of pupils and staff have tested positive for coronavirus has decided to close for a deep clean.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alison Mobbs, principal of Lynn Grove, has said parts of the school have been deep cleaned after three cases of coronavirus cases at the Gorleston academy. Picture: Lynn Grove Academy. Alison Mobbs, principal of Lynn Grove, has said parts of the school have been deep cleaned after three cases of coronavirus cases at the Gorleston academy. Picture: Lynn Grove Academy.

Lynn Grove, an academy in Gorleston, had confirmed earlier this week that some people at the school had tested positive for the virus and a large number of pupils have had to self-isolate.

In a letter to parents on Thursday (October 22), principal Alison Mobbs said: “Given the number of staff and pupils currently not in school, and in order to ensure the best possible start to the new half term, we have decided as a precautionary measure to close the school to pupils and all but essential staff tomorrow, Friday 23 October.

“This decision is supported by the Local Authority and our sponsor, Creative Education Trust.

“This will allow us the additional time to deep clean the entire site,” Ms Mobbs said.

Parents have been advised Friday (October 23) will not be classed as a holiday and that all pupils should follow their normal timetable via Microsoft Teams.

You may also want to watch: