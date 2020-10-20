Search

Advanced search

Students self-isolating after three coronavirus cases at coastal school

PUBLISHED: 09:56 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 20 October 2020

Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston has confirmed three cases of coronavirus. Picture: Lynn Grove Academy.

Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston has confirmed three cases of coronavirus. Picture: Lynn Grove Academy.

Archant

A number of students on the coast are self-isolating after three people at a school tested positive for coronavirus.

Alison Mobbs, principal of Lynn Grove, has said parts of the school have been deep cleaned after three cases of coronavirus cases at the Gorleston academy. Picture: Lynn Grove Academy.Alison Mobbs, principal of Lynn Grove, has said parts of the school have been deep cleaned after three cases of coronavirus cases at the Gorleston academy. Picture: Lynn Grove Academy.

Lynn Grove, an academy in Gorleston, has confirmed the cases include two members of staff and one pupil.

Letters sent to parents state that staff at the school were told by Public Health England (PHE) of two of the cases on Thursday (October 15) and Sunday (October 18).

Principal Alison Mobbs said: “Following advice, a number of pupils in different year groups have been required by PHE to self-isolate in line with government guidelines.

“These pupils will follow the school curriculum from home.

“The affected areas of the school have been immediately deep cleaned.

“We will continue to follow government guidelines to ensure that pupils can learn safely while contributing to the national effort to suppress the coronavirus,” Ms Mobbs said.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘A few people blatantly refuse’ - Police patrol buses to enforce mask-wearing

Great Yarmouth beat manager Andy Hunt carrying out mask-wearing patrols on Great Yarmouth buses. Photo: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter

Cousins on the coast sending football socks to underprivileged children

Nade and Connor Ward, from Caister, have set up a charity, Socker Share, that sends football socks to underpriviliged children. Picture: Courtesy of Nade Ward.

Students self-isolating after three coronavirus cases at coastal school

Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston has confirmed three cases of coronavirus. Picture: Lynn Grove Academy.

‘Bookings through the roof’: Broads boat firms selling out for 2021

Antony Howell has been made managing director of Broom Boats. Picture: Simon Buck

NHS COVID-19 app helps us protect our loved ones

The NHS COVID-19 app is a vital way in which we can all play our part in tracking the spread of the virus Picture: contributed