Students self-isolating after three coronavirus cases at coastal school

Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston

A number of students on the coast are self-isolating after three people at a school tested positive for coronavirus.

Alison Mobbs, principal of Lynn Grove

Lynn Grove, an academy in Gorleston, has confirmed the cases include two members of staff and one pupil.

Letters sent to parents state that staff at the school were told by Public Health England (PHE) of two of the cases on Thursday (October 15) and Sunday (October 18).

Principal Alison Mobbs said: “Following advice, a number of pupils in different year groups have been required by PHE to self-isolate in line with government guidelines.

“These pupils will follow the school curriculum from home.

“The affected areas of the school have been immediately deep cleaned.

“We will continue to follow government guidelines to ensure that pupils can learn safely while contributing to the national effort to suppress the coronavirus,” Ms Mobbs said.

