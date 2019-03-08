Search

'They deserve a Leavers' Ball' - Nightclub owner offers alternative prom for students banned from celebration

PUBLISHED: 15:34 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 05 June 2019

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for "jumping up and down in the corridor". Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A nightclub owner has offered to organise an alternative prom for students banned by a Norfolk school from going to their official Leavers' Ball.

A Great Yarmouth nightclub owner has offered to hold an alternative Leavers' Ball for students banned by Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston from their prom. Picture: Submitted.A Great Yarmouth nightclub owner has offered to hold an alternative Leavers' Ball for students banned by Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston from their prom. Picture: Submitted.

At least two 16-year-old students have been forbidden by Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston from attending the celebration at Great Yarmouth Racecourse next month.

One of them, Liam Reeve, was sanctioned after "jumping up and down in the corridor" after an exam, his father said.

The other, Josh Kinsella, was banned after pulling a boy from a two-foot-high fence.

But Andrew Mavroudis, owner of Bar Mission, a nightclub on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth, has said he was "disgusted" and "shocked" when he read of the punishments.

Andrew Marvoudis, owner a Great Yarmouth nightclub, has offered to put on an alternative Leavers' Ball for students banned by Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston from their prom. Picture: Submitted.Andrew Marvoudis, owner a Great Yarmouth nightclub, has offered to put on an alternative Leavers' Ball for students banned by Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston from their prom. Picture: Submitted.

"I don't understand it, I was infuriated when I read it," he said.

The businessman has been in touch with Liam Reeve's father, Stephen.

"I have offered them Bar Mission nightclub, to hold an event free-of-charge," Mr Mavroudis said.

While staff at the school had told parents that any student committing a C5 level misdemeanour would face such a ban, Mr Mavroudis believes that the boys still deserve to attend a ball.  "Of course they do, whether they do something right or wrong," he said.

Josh Kinsella, 16, was banned by Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston from attending the Leavers' Ball. Picture: Katrina Kelly.Josh Kinsella, 16, was banned by Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston from attending the Leavers' Ball. Picture: Katrina Kelly.

"If they knew any better, we wouldn't be calling them children.

"They should be allowed to have a prom, because that is their graduation, which shows they've finished one stage of life and moved into another."

Stephen Reeve said he has told the other parents of the offer and that some have shown interest.

"It's a great thing Andrew is going to do for [the boys] and I hope it does come off," Mr Reeve said.

"Out of the kindness of his heart he has offered to do this for them. He realises it's a harsh punishment.

"It's the last thing they do together before they enter this big wide world of ours," Mr Reeve added.

Lynn Grove Academy was not available for comment.

Previously its principal, Alison Mobbs, said that the school had made it clear to Year 11s and their parents the criteria pupils needed to meet to attend the ball.

