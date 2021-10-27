Mother and daughter celebrate multi-generation graduation

Published: 9:12 AM October 27, 2021 Updated: 9:54 AM October 27, 2021

Tracey and Tabitha Borgenvik had their graduation on the same day due to disruption by the pandemic. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

A Gorleston mother and daughter both donned mortarboards and gowns for their graduation ceremony at Great Yarmouth Minster.

Tracey Borgenvik, 43, graduated from her City and Guilds Level 5 diploma in education and training at East Coast College, while daughter Tabitha, 23, graduated from her BA (hons) in children's care, learning and development at the University of Suffolk campus.

Mrs Borgenvik, from the class of 2021, said: "It was a great day.

"There was lots of work involved, but Tabitha and I got through it together.

"It was a great achievement for us both."

Tabitha and Tracey Borgenvik both had their graduations on Tuesday at Great Yarmouth Minster. - Credit: Tracey Borgenvik

You may also want to watch:

Miss Borgenvik, from the class of 2020, said: "I felt a great relief.

"It was great to be able to finally celebrate and I felt proud to be doing it alongside my mum."

Mrs Borgenvik was in the audience for her daughter's graduation, while her own parents were present for her ceremony later in the day.

Both mother and daughter will be going into teacher training.