News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Education

Mother and daughter celebrate multi-generation graduation

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 9:12 AM October 27, 2021    Updated: 9:54 AM October 27, 2021
Tracey and Tabitha Borgenvik

Tracey and Tabitha Borgenvik had their graduation on the same day due to disruption by the pandemic. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

A Gorleston mother and daughter both donned mortarboards and gowns for their graduation ceremony at Great Yarmouth Minster.

Tracey Borgenvik, 43, graduated from her City and Guilds Level 5 diploma in education and training at East Coast College, while daughter Tabitha, 23, graduated from her BA (hons) in children's care, learning and development at the University of Suffolk campus.

Mrs Borgenvik, from the class of 2021, said: "It was a great day.

"There was lots of work involved, but Tabitha and I got through it together.

"It was a great achievement for us both."

Tabitha and Tracey Borgenvik both had their graduations on Tuesday at Great Yarmouth Minster.

Tabitha and Tracey Borgenvik both had their graduations on Tuesday at Great Yarmouth Minster. - Credit: Tracey Borgenvik

You may also want to watch:

Miss Borgenvik, from the class of 2020, said: "I felt a great relief.

"It was great to be able to finally celebrate and I felt proud to be doing it alongside my mum."

Most Read

  1. 1 All you need to know about Yarmouth's first fair in the park
  2. 2 'Glagoon' returns to Norfolk beach and locals are loving it
  3. 3 Airport-style security coming to seafront club amid spiking fears
  1. 4 Man who died after a medical episode in Hopton identified
  2. 5 Potters Resort expands into Essex after acquiring new site
  3. 6 Spiking in Great Yarmouth club last weekend
  4. 7 More than 31,000 tickets sold for Fire on the Water
  5. 8 Schoolchildren driving Covid rates across Yarmouth
  6. 9 Man dies after medical emergency on beach
  7. 10 Fire on the water bursts into life on Yarmouth seafront

Mrs Borgenvik was in the audience for her daughter's graduation, while her own parents were present for her ceremony later in the day.

Both mother and daughter will be going into teacher training.

Gorleston News
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Gallon Pot in Great Yarmouth has been remodelled as World of Spices

Petrol attack shopkeeper opens spice shop and restaurant in former pub

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
How 'Great Yarmouth are you? Take part in our quiz to test how well you know your town.

Quiz

How Great Yarmouth are you? Take our quiz to find out

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Leanne Shields is ready to start living a new life after cervical cancer

Tributes as Leanne, 29, dies after receiving cancer 'all-clear'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon