Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Education

New facility unveiled at Great Yarmouth primary school

James Weeds

Published: 4:28 PM September 26, 2022
Great Yarmouth Borough mayor Graham Plant cut the ribbon to the pod.

Great Yarmouth Borough mayor Graham Plant cut the ribbon to the pod at St Nicholas Priory primary school on Monday. - Credit: James Weeds

A school in Great Yarmouth town centre has extended a facility catering for pupils with additional needs.

Great Yarmouth Borough mayor Graham Plant cut the ribbon to the second phase of St Nicholas Priory primary school's pod facility on Monday.

Maria Grimmer, headteacher at St Nicholas Priory.

Maria Grimmer, headteacher at St Nicholas Priory primary school. - Credit: James Weeds

The pod provides learning and support for pupils with additional needs. With the extension, the service can offer more bespoke intervention for up to 15 pupils at a time.

The provision is available for pupils between the ages of four and 11.

Headteacher Maria Grimmer said: "Over the course of the last few years, the governors and senior leaders of the school have had a vision for extending provision for the highest needs learners in this community.

"Following the success of the pod, and with extensive financial support from the Diocese of Norwich, we can open the second phase of this facility."

The mayor and others inside the pod.

The pod at St Nicholas Priory primary school in Great Yarmouth offers bespoke provision for pupils with additional needs. - Credit: James Weeds

Norfolk Constabulary's Sgt Dan Smith, the Diocese of Norwich's education director Paul Dunning, and school governors Harry Taylor and Arthur Hollis also attended the opening.

