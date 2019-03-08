Mind the gap: New building links two schools 8m apart

Pupils and staff at the official opening with Creative Education Trust board member, Sasha Bhavan cutting the ribbon alongside Headmaster Craig Avieson (centre) Picture: CET

Two schools separated by an 8m gap have been joined together thanks to a new building.

Pupil Tommy Brown, Creative Education Trust board member, Sasha Bhavan who is cutting the ribbon, Headmaster Craig Avieson and pupil, Assimina Pantazi Picture: CET Pupil Tommy Brown, Creative Education Trust board member, Sasha Bhavan who is cutting the ribbon, Headmaster Craig Avieson and pupil, Assimina Pantazi Picture: CET

The new reception area linking neighbouring Gorleston schools Wroughton Infant Academy and Wroughton Junior Academy has been given an official VIP opening.

An 8m gap was all that had separated the two schools since the infant school was rebuilt in 1991.

But staff, parents, and pupils can now move freely between the two buildings without having to go outside to walk from one to another.

The infant and junior academies have been operating as Wroughton Academies since becoming members of Creative Education Trust in December 2016.

The new reception area at Wroughton Academies Picture: CET The new reception area at Wroughton Academies Picture: CET

The 'missing link' building was opened by Wroughton Academies executive headteacher Dr Craig Avieson, Creative Education Trust chief executive, Marc Jordan, board member Sasha Bhavan, and members of the school community at the shared site in Beccles Road.

Dr Avieson said the link building - a structure in cross-laminated timber designed by architects DKCM - completed the transition from two schools to a single, all-through primary school.

He said: "We're incredibly proud of this beautifully designed new building, not just for the way it looks, but also because it finally allows us to fully function as one all-through primary school - something we've all been working very hard to achieve over the last couple of years."

Mr Jordan said: "As well as a prominent symbol of unity for the Wroughton Academies, the new link - with its intersecting roof beams and outstanding lightness - is a wonderful structure for provoking the curiosity and creativity of young minds".

The academy chain has 16 primary schools including Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston, Caister Academy, and Woodlands Primary Academy in Bradwell.