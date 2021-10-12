New sixth form college to open in Great Yarmouth

Published: 4:20 PM October 12, 2021

A new sixth form college, specialising in mathematics and science, is being set up for Great Yarmouth students.

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy (GYCA) will be partnering with Norwich's Sir Isaac Newton sixth form college to bring an easterly campus to the town, which will have a variety of A-Levels on offer.

Over the last three years, GYCA, run by the Inspiration Trust, has been building towards the opening of a sixth form.

It will be modelled on the Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College in Norwich City Centre, with applications soon to be taken for September 2022.

It is said partnering with Sir Isaac Newton will allow students from Great Yarmouth and the surrounding areas to access the same high quality provision and experience, but without the commute and transport costs.

Kevin Blakey, principal of Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Kevin Blakey, GYCA principal, said: “I am thrilled to be able to offer the outstanding sixth form provision that Sir Isaac Newton can for the young people of Great Yarmouth and the surrounding areas.

"Not only is this fantastic news for our Year 11, but also for the local community.

"Great Yarmouth is home to some of the biggest offshore industries in the country and therefore they will be able to benefit from a workforce of highly skilled individuals in the future.”

Chris Jennings, principal of Sir Isaac Newton sixth form college in Norwich - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form Principal, Chris Jennings, said: “ I am delighted to be able to bring our philosophy and teaching practice to Great Yarmouth.”

Inspiration Trust CEO, Gareth Stevens said: “We hope to give the students from the local area the opportunity of outstanding maths and science provision.

"There is an absolute need for a traditional sixth form that specialises in academic subjects in Great Yarmouth, which is what Sir Isaac Newton East will bring.

"I am pleased to be able to offer students of Great Yarmouth the very best provision of education right from Primary School and now through to post 16”.

A full prospectus detailing Sir Isaac Newton East’s offer and expansive new website will also be available soon, ready to take applications for study to commence in September 2022.

For more information, visit the Sir Isaac Newtown East website.