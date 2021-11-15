News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New sixth form college launches in Great Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:16 PM November 15, 2021
Inspiration Trust Prospectus & Stock Photos 2018. Charter Academy in Great Yarmouth.

Sir Isaac Newton East is a new sixth form college which has launched at the Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

A new sixth form has been launched in Great Yarmouth to help the coast’s youngsters “scale greater heights of success”. 

Applications are now being taken for pupils who wish to attend Sir Isaac Newton East Sixth Form based at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. 

On its website it states: “Over the last three years we have been building towards the opening of our sixth form through rapid school improvement.  

“Charter is oversubscribed in the main school.  Sir Isaac Newton East will be modelled on the highly successful Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form based in Norwich.” 

It describes itself as a “pioneering maths and science specialist sixth form” which is owned by the Inspiration Trust.  

Sir Isaac Newton East is a new sixth form college which has launched at the Great Yarmouth Charter Academy.

Sir Isaac Newton East is a new sixth form college which has launched at the Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. Farai Chininga has now been appointed as the new sixth form lead. - Credit: Sir Isaac Newton East

Farai Chininga has worked at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy for eight years as their head of science, and has now been appointed as their new sixth form lead. 

Mr Chininga has more than 20 years of teaching experience including a number of years spent as a sixth form lead at an independent high school, assisting students with careers guidance and university applications.  

His vision for Sir Isaac Newton East Sixth Form is to provide “an exceptional educational experience” through high quality teaching in a "caring and supportive environment".  

The college will be working in partnership with Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form in Norwich to ensure students “benefit from the top level of teaching provision”. 

Mr Chininga said: “This appointment is a tremendous opportunity to help East Coast children scale greater heights of success.   

“I am absolutely committed to ensuring that students get all the support they need in order to achieve the best possible results and secure places at the country's best universities. 

“Our pupils will enjoy trips to industries and Universities and we have a vast range of guest speakers lined up to help our sixth formers to make informed choices about their careers. We also have a dedicated team of experienced tutors to assist our pupils with university applications.” 

For more information you can visit the sixth form's website here, https://www.sirisaacnewtoneast.org/.

