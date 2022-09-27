News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New sixth form college opens creating hundreds of new places

Liz Coates

Published: 3:03 PM September 27, 2022
Sir Isaac Newton East Sixth Form, Great Yarmouth. Inspiration Trust. Picture: James Bass Photogra

The first cohort of students at Sir Isaac Newton East Sixth Form, Great Yarmouth, part of the Inspiration Trust. Picture: James Bass Photography

A new sixth form modelled on a successful post-16 college in Norwich has welcomed its first students.

Sir Isaac Newton East Sixth Form, based at Great Yarmouth's Charter Academy, is a partner site for Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form based in Norwich and rated as outstanding by Ofsted.

As it grows it will have capacity for 240 students, 120 in each year group. 

Its current cohort comprises "20-plus" young people studying subjects including mathematics, core mathematics, biology, chemistry, physics, environmental science, computer science, psychology, sociology, geography, history, physical education and art and design.

For the next intake it is adding further mathematics, politics, philosophy of religion and ethics, criminology, French and English literature.

Students are supported by undergraduates from Oxford and Cambridge Universities and free transport is available from areas including Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft , Caister, and Acle.

An open evening is being staged on October 20, 5.30-8pm for those looking to start in September 2023 and beyond.

A spokesman said it was an "exciting opportunity" for young people in the area. 

