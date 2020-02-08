Local college steps in to rescue training provider

In its latest investment, East Coast College is launching the Eastern Civil Engineering and Construction Campus at Lound. Stuart Rimmer, CEO and Principal of East Coast College, shakes hands with Dr Saul Humphrey, chairman of Building Growth for New Anglia LEP. Picture: East Coast College Archant

A training provider which closed after the collapse of a charity is set to be revived.

Representatives of Maersk and East Coast College celebrate the training partnership. Picture: Furthermore Marketing Representatives of Maersk and East Coast College celebrate the training partnership. Picture: Furthermore Marketing

Nexus Engineering was forced to close as the Great Yarmouth Community Trust entered liquidation last November - but East Coast College has stepped in, acquiring the centre and pledging to protect what has been called an "essential service".

Officially opening in 2012, the centre at Gorleston's Beacon Park was designed to prime the next generation of engineers, providing training for young people from local schools looking to enter the industry.

And now the former training provider's specialist engineering resources will be utilised at East Coast College's Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft campuses.

The college will provide outreach programmes and events for local schools, as well as using the resources to enhance its STEM provision for current students.

Stuart Rimmer, CEO of East Coast College, stated "Nexus provided opportunities for local young people in engineering and STEM activities, along with work with Ogden Trust.

"The college felt it was important that someone stepped in and provided the leadership to secure this work. East Coast College is both the best and largest college for STEM subjects in the area and we think this will be a great addition to the ECC family."

The addition of Nexus Engineering marks another significant development for East Coast College, which launched its £11.4m Energy Skills Centre in November last year, and recently announced the opening of the new Eastern Civil Engineering and Construction Campus at Lound.

Rachel Bunn, Assistant Principal of East Coast College, commented "East Coast College is the leader in local engineering provision and this latest addition to our portfolio will support the development of the future engineers in the region. The college will be refreshing its pre-16 STEM offer to ensure we can support young people to have access to inspiring learning activities and support to plan their career options."

The liquidation of the Great Yarmouth Community Trust resulted in the closure of ten nurseries and charitable trusts/educational facilities across Norfolk and Suffolk including the independent school Horatio House in Lowestoft, as well as Nexus Engineering.