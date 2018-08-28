Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Headteacher Priscilla returns to Norfolk to lead coastal schools

PUBLISHED: 12:36 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 08 January 2019

Sparhawk Infant School and head Priscilla Crane celebrate their

Sparhawk Infant School and head Priscilla Crane celebrate their "good" Ofsted rating PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

A seasoned Norfolk headteacher is returning to home turf to lead two coastal schools.

Priscilla Crane has honed her teaching skills in schools around the county over the past 15 years, including at St Augustine’s in Costessey, where she progressed to deputy headteacher, and at Sparhawk Infant and Nursey in Sprowston, which she helped to achieve a “good” Ofsted as headteacher.

The 39-year-old has spent the past two years as a primary adviser for Cambridgeshire County Council, supporting headteachers with school improvement.

She is now set to make a return to teaching after being recruited as the new executive headteacher for two schools – St Mary and St Peter Primary in Gorleston – where she started her career as a newly qualified teacher in 2003 – and St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary in Lowestoft. She will take up the post in February.

Both schools are run by the Norwich-based St John the Baptist Catholic Multi Academy Trust (MAT).

Mrs Crane, who lives in Costessey, said: “First and foremost I was attracted because the position was within the Catholic MAT. I’m a cradle Catholic so working in Catholic schools with our shared ethos comes so natural to me.

“Secondly, I was attracted to the challenge. I see the role as being a cross between my two most recent positions – a headteacher and adviser.

“I enjoy the challenges and complexities that come with leading teams and developing leaders. Schools thrive when staff at all levels see themselves as leaders and developing a distributive leadership model across the two schools will be an exciting challenge.”

While she has no particular concerns about managing two schools, Mrs Crane said there would be challenges.

First on her to-do list is to put a “self-evaluation” process in place to assess the schools’ individual strengths and weaknesses to help her and staff “understand” them better.

Both were judged “good” in their most recent Ofsted inspections.

Mrs Crane said: “Securing a strong strategic leadership model across the schools is a priority and once this is effectively in place, I think we will have great schools doing great things for all our pupils.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Dramatic scenes at Hemsby and Scratby as tides tear in to coast

There was little space for dog walkers at Scratby this morning Picture: Liz Coates

Trains cancelled due to “disruptive passengers”

Norwich and Great Yarmouth trains cancelled due to

Most Read

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

Sun Hotel, Hitchin. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Big Ernie returns home after Stevenage community join the search

Ernie had a well-deserved kip after being missing for more than 24 hours. Picture: Mr and Mrs Wells

Cannabis seized at Baldock property after warrant issued

Police seized a small amount of cannabis at a property in Baldock. Picture: Archant

William Taylor: Conspiracy to murder accused plead not guilty

Police have released a new image of missing William Taylor, who has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Herts Police

Brexit: 74 per cent in favour of remaining in the EU in snap Hitchin poll

North Herts for Europe campaign group during their action day. Picture: Richard Scott

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Headteacher Priscilla returns to Norfolk to lead coastal schools

Sparhawk Infant School and head Priscilla Crane celebrate their

Fears vulnerable seal pups swept away by high tides

New seal pups at Horsey

New book solves mystery of where Yarmouth’s 7,000 plague dead were buried

Impression of Great Yarmouth's south wall circa 16th century, approaching the town from the South Denes, and entering through South Gate. Originally, and during times of invasion, there were no buildings outside the town wall, except for Lazar houses, intended to hospitalise and keep infected people out of the enclosed town.

Men convicted of shop blast murders found not guilty over illegal cigarettes in Yarmouth

Emergency services at the scene on Hinckley Road in Leicester, where five people died inthe explosion. Picture PA/Aaron Chown.

I thought a hair cut would be a treat, the eight year old was not convinced.

Thalia was finally convinced to lay back for the hair salon hair wash, but there was no way she would tilt her chin up. Picture Rob Silver
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists