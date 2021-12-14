Santas take over seafront for good cause

Christmas came early to Gorleston seafront as a small army of Santa Claus look-a-likes donned their running shoes for charity.

Eighteen Santas and a reindeer took part in a festive dash along Gorleston seafront to help support foodbanks.

One of the Santa Dash runners - Credit: East Coast College

The Santa Dash on Monday morning was organised by East Coast College in support of the national Good for ME Good for FE campaign.

The dash saw senior leaders and curriculum and support managers from East Coast College’s Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth campuses running or walking a 5k circuit.

They completed the run in exchange for donations from colleagues, family and friends to The Trussell Trust, which supports foodbanks to provide emergency food to people locked in poverty.

Three Santas dashing along the seafront - Credit: East Coast College

The Good for Me Good for FE campaign was launched back in June spearheaded by London South East Colleges, East Coast College and Loughborough College.

It aims to generate £1m for good causes in a programme of community action including volunteering, fundraising and charitable partnerships, with more than 120 other colleges signed up in support.

Stuart Rimmer, CEO and principal of East Coast College, took part in the run with his dog Murphy.

He said: “Last year I did a 10k Santa Dash on my own and this year I decided to share the love and get some of my colleagues involved.

College CEO Stuart Rimmer with his dog Murphy - Credit: East Coast College

"It was a great chance to do something fun as a team, enjoy a bit of fresh seaside air and of course raise money for this hugely important campaign.

"Well done to all of my fellow Santas who took part and a big thank you to all you who have donated.”

The Good for Me Good for FE campaign builds on the success of FE Foodbank Friday which ran during 2020 and saw colleges around the country join together during the pandemic to collect food and raise money for foodbanks.

Last Christmas, East Coast College dropped off more than 600 items at the Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth foodbanks, adding to the £2,000 which the college donated two months prior.

To make a donation in support of the Santa Dash and the Good for Me Good for FE campaign, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/g4meg4fesantadash